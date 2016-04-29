A woman did AcroYoga with her husband throughout her entire pregnancy

Lizzy Tomber and her husband Josh Young are travelling AcroYoga teachers. They kept up with their AcroYoga practice throughout her entire pregnancy — even doing the acrobatics-yoga combination until five days before their baby was born. The couple modified their AcroYoga moves to ensure Young’s feet didn’t go near his wife’s belly or hips during her pregnancy, so that the baby could stay safe.
