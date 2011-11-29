Gay Couple Launches Facebook Campaign Over United Airlines Manager's Slur

A gay couple has launched a social media campaign against United Airlines after a customer service representative allegedly called them faggots.



Bill Canu and his partner said they were flying home Saturday out of Denver International Airport and approached a handful of United Airlines gate agents to ask about access to the airline’s lounge for “Gold” members, according to a note posted on Facebook Monday.

The agents initially ignored the pair and provided “rude” responses to their inquiries, they said. When a United Airlines manager intervened, things quickly escalated.

The manager demanded the men leave the desk, Canu recounted.

“This conversation went back and forth for approximately a minute and I then ushered my partner away,” he wrote. “(The manager) was continuing to threaten us by removing us from the airport. We posed no ‘threat’ to be removed from the airport, the only aggravation we showed was upset from a rude service desk clerk.”

The manager proceeded to follow them away from the desk and allegedly called them “idiots.” When the men asked him to repeat what he said, the manager replied “What faggots?”

Canu and his partner returned to the gate without further complaint, out of concern that they’d be bumped from their flight, he explained.

In a statement released to Denver’s ABC 7 News, an airline spokeswoman said the company is investigating.

“United does not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” said Megan McCarthy, the airline’s spokesperson. “We have received this complaint and are reviewing, and we will reach out to the customer directly.”

