A couple was caught having sex during a Brazilian council's Zoom meeting

A couple was caught having sex during a Zoom call for Rio de Janeiro’s city council, according to the Brazilian publication O Día.

The council was discussing food security for students on Friday when the couple could be seen in the background.

An attendee of the meeting had apparently tried to sign off before going to have sex, but the camera and audio kept running.

“As soon as we noticed what was happening, we immediately asked the people controlling the audio and video of the participants to take it off the feed,” the council member Leonel Brizola said in a statement. “Us councilors and other participants do not have any input in controlling or editing videos on Zoom.”

Figuring out how to work from home has been an adjustment for everyone – some people more than others.

On Friday, a couple made the ultimate Zoom blunder and had sex on camera during a Rio de Janeiro city council meeting that was broadcast in a livestream.

According to the Brazilian publication O Día, an attendee of the June 14 meeting forgot to sign out of the call before going to have sex with another person on a bed in the camera frame.

Leonel Brizola, the council chair and member of the Socialism and Liberty Party, continued the meeting discussion without stopping. The meeting was intended to devise a plan to feed schoolchildren in the local municipal school system.

A few minutes after the couple started having sex, workers handling the filming cut the couple’s camera and audio.

“As soon as we noticed what was happening, we immediately asked the people controlling the audio and video of the participants to take it off the feed,” Brizola said in a later statement, according to the Brazilian publication UOL. “Us councilors and other participants do not have any input in controlling or editing videos on Zoom.”

“I didn’t see anything during the hearing. And I believe that the majority who were in the session didn’t see that act either,” another council member, Babá, said, according to O Día. “We were very focused on the debate that was extremely important.”

Watch down below for a video of the meeting:

