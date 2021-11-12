A couple transformed a Ford Transit van into a $100,000 modern home. Now they hope their business can diversify the van-life movement.

- Jeremy Vandermeij and Gui Figueiredo launched a camper-van renovation business called The Van Dads.
- They renovated their first van this year, and it’s on sale for $US105,000 ($AU143,819).
- As their business grows, they hope to keep prices low so they can work with more diverse customers.
“I knew I could build a van with my skills in woodworking and interior design, and my partner is super detail-oriented and good with the project-management aspect,” Vandermeij told Insider.
Within a month of discovering the van-life movement, the couple decided to start their side hustle by building a prototype van.
“There was a lot of sitting around in our apartments during the pandemic and not a lot of exercising, so getting up and building a van together was really fun to do,” Vandermeij said.
“It was challenging to get really clean lines, so it took us a bit longer [than expected],” he said. “It’s basically one giant piece of furniture inside a curved van.”
The Swift Chalet is just the beginning for them.
“We’ve trying to make this minimalist, modernist, and contemporary van design affordable for people to have,” he said.
Vandermeij said the Swift Chalet would be considered a high-end van and their most expensive, but they plan to have multiple tiers.
At the cheapest, people can bring them a van and they will renovate it with their base design for $US36,000 ($AU49,309). Customers can then add features to that base design for an added price. The Van Dads also plan on offering completely custom builds, starting at $US48,000 ($AU65,746).
They said they already have more than 80 people waiting to work with them.
“Van life sits squarely at the intersection of travel, particularly road tripping, and the great outdoors,” Jessica Poitevien at The Daily Beast wrote in 2020. “Historically, these arenas have been dominated by white people and fraught with extra burdens and obstacles for BIPOC.”
The Van Dads said they’re proud to be able to add some diversity to the movement themselves. For starters, they are a homosexual couple and Figueiredo is Brazilian.
“We’re a couple and my partner’s not a white person, so we’re very excited to be one of the few designer-builder teams that’s not all white,” Vandermeij said.