Couple Asks Starbucks Customers To Name Their Firstborn Child

An indecisive couple from New Haven, Connecticut, asked for help naming their child from an unlikely source: the local Starbucks.



Jennifer James and Mark Dixon are regulars at a local Starbucks, and told the New Haven Register that they know most of the baristas by name.

They were indecisive about whether to name their son Jackson or Logan, so they decided to ask Starbucks customers for help.

The store put out a cup asking for ballots and received more than 1800 votes.

The winner? Logan.

The couple plans to save the ballots as a memento for their son.

“He’s going to love it. We’ll tell him we read the paper every day, everything that we see we cut out for him. We’re saving the paper of things that happened leading up to his birth, and now he’ll be a part of that,” Dixon told the Register.

