An Ohio Couple Is Accused Of Abandoning Their Foster Son At A Cleveland Browns Game

Photo: Fox 8 Cleveland

Anna and Earnest Fugate have been accused of purposely leaving their child behind at a football game Sunday, according to Fox 8 News.The Ohio couple began arguing while “partying” during a Browns-Dolphins tailgate. Earnest stormed off to the stadium, leaving their 9-year-old foster son with his “obviously intoxicated” wife, according to police.



“Anna then gave the boy to two strangers,” according to the report. The child was eventually turned over to stadium security.

A police lieutenant waited by the Fugate’s vehicle following the game and stopped the couple as they attempted to leave the lot without their foster son.

“When asked why they were leaving without their child, they shrugged,” the officer reported. “When asked why they did not report the child missing, they laughed.”

The couple pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of endangering their child.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.