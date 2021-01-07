'This is a coup attempt': Lawmakers with military experience condemn the right-wing protests and compare it to Iraq deployments

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Georgia.

Lawmakers who served in the US military described a group of Trump supporters and right-wing activists who violently breached the US Capitol on Wednesday as a coup attempt.

The breach forced both chambers to take recess, delaying the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, as lawmakers were warned to take shelter-in-place.

Thousands of activists descended onto the Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C., to protest the results of the 2020 US presidential election. A joint session of Congress was in session to fulfil a constitutional requirement by counting the 2020 presidential race’s Electoral College votes.

The breach forced both chambers to take recess as lawmakers were warned to take shelter-in-place.

“This is a coup attempt,” Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a current Air Force Reserve officer said in a tweet.

Kinzinger, who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, also criticised the White House’s silence on the unprecedented breach.

“You are not protecting the country,” Kinzinger added in a reply to a tweet by Trump. “Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster.”

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, a former Marine, also described it as “anarchy.”

“This is an attempted coup,” Moulton said in a tweet. “And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country.”

“We are being told to shelter in place not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt,” Moulton added. “I expected this as a US Marine in Iraq. I never imagined it as a US Congressman in America.”

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, also offered a terse statement on Twitter: “Stop this bulls— right now.”

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump hosted an event near the White House to galvanize supporters to “never concede” in disputing the results of the presidential election.

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical Democrats,” Trump said. “We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s death involved.”

After protesters broke into offices and the House and Senate’s chambers, Republican lawmakers and former officials urged Trump to call for calm and help end the unrest.

Over an hour after the incident, Trump issued a tweet: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order â€” respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

