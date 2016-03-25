These are the fastest growing and shrinking counties in America

Andy Kiersz

The American population is always changing in various ways.

The Census Bureau recently released their annual estimates of population change in the 3,142 counties and county equivalents of the United States, showing how populations grew and shrank between July 1, 2014 and July 1, 2015.

Using those estimates, we made a map showing the total population change in each county. Red counties had a loss of population, and blue counties saw increases. As has been the overall trend for decades, the Northeast and Midwest tended to see a loss in population, while the big cities of the South and West, along with oil-rich regions in west Texas and North Dakota, saw big increases:

Total county population change 2016Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

Nine of the ten fastest growing counties were in North Dakota or Texas:

Ten fastest growing counties 2016Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

Many of the fastest shrinking counties are in the Midwest:

Ten fastest shrinking counties 2016Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

NOW WATCH: People are struggling to count how many girls are in this photo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.