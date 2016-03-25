These are the fastest growing and shrinking counties in America

The American population is always changing in various ways.

The Census Bureau recently released their annual estimates of population change in the 3,142 counties and county equivalents of the United States, showing how populations grew and shrank between July 1, 2014 and July 1, 2015.

Using those estimates, we made a map showing the total population change in each county. Red counties had a loss of population, and blue counties saw increases. As has been the overall trend for decades, the Northeast and Midwest tended to see a loss in population, while the big cities of the South and West, along with oil-rich regions in west Texas and North Dakota, saw big increases:

Nine of the ten fastest growing counties were in North Dakota or Texas:

Many of the fastest shrinking counties are in the Midwest:

