Here are the US counties where there are more deaths than births

The Census Bureau recently released its estimates of how each US county’s population grew or shrank between 2015 and 2016.

In addition to providing overall estimates of population change, the Bureau also releases the components of that change. Among the major components is natural population change, or the change in population caused by the total number of births in a county minus the total number of deaths.

Here’s a map showing natural population change in each county. Counties in blue had more births than deaths, while counties in red had more deaths than births:

Here are the 10 counties with the largest natural increases relative to their 2015 populations:

And the 10 counties with the largest natural decreases:

