Here's where people actually own the homes they live in

The US Census Bureau recently released estimates based on the 2010-2014 American Community Survey, a massive survey run by the Bureau that aims to get a better understanding of the demographic, economic, and social characteristics of the United States by asking questions of about 1% of the population each year.

By combining together five years of results from the survey, the Census Bureau can make good estimates for those characteristics for pretty much every community in the US.

As part of the release, the Bureau produced this map showing homeownership rates, or the percentage of households that own their homes, in each US county:

One of the coolest aspects of the current release is that 2014 is the tenth year that the Census Bureau has been running the survey. That means that, for the first time in the history of the ACS, it’s possible to compare two non-overlapping five year groups. Here’s how homeownership has changed between the pre-Great Recession 2005-2009 time frame and 2010-2014:

