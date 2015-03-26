Look up how healthy your county is with this awesome interactive tool

The 2015 County Health Rankings released this handy interactive tool where you can plug in your zip code and see how healthy your county is compared to others in your state.

For each county, the tool measures 30 different health factors like diet and exercise, clinical care, environmental conditions, and social and economic factors like unemployment rates and income inequality. You can see where your county ranks in each category compared to the state average.

The analysis comes from a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

To see your county’s stats, scroll to the fourth slide in the interactive graphic below and type in your zip code:





