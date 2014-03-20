Job Growth Across The Northeast Has Been Practically Non-Existent

Large counties along the Eastern Seaboard saw barely any job growth last year, according to new Census data.

The census looked at all counties in the U.S. with more than 75,000 employees. Among the 28 counted in Pennsylvania (19), Connecticut (4), New Hampshire (2), Maine (1), Vermont (1), and Rhode Island (1), none saw job growth greater than the national average of 1.7% between Q3 2012 and Q3 2013.

Among the eight large counties in Maryland, just one, Anne Arundel outside Washington saw growth above 1.7%. In New Jersey, just four of 15 did. And in New York and Massachusetts, only counties around New York City, Rochester, and Boston, respectively, beat the national average.

Remember, population centres are where most of the country’s economic activity is now supposed to be concentrated. So if those areas in your state have nothing going on, you’re probably in trouble.

Here’s the map. The yellow shows large counties at or below the national average. The rest are in blue.

And the eastern seaboard has a heck of a lot of yellow.

