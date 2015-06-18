This $55 million country estate is unbelievably idyllic -- even for the Hamptons

This unfinished East Hampton compound packs 11 parcels for the price of one.

Minutes away from East Hampton Village, the 18,000-square-foot, English manor-style home sits on approximately 23 acres of land.

Call it a family mansion or an equestrian estate, either way the listing price is $US55 million.

Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

The main house has 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and four partial baths -- try not to get lost.

The ground floor alone has a spa, sauna, steam room, massage room, gym, and home theatre.

This outdoor fireplace is one of nine scattered throughout the main house and guest houses.

On scorching summer days, lounge in the pool with a good book before taking a few leisurely laps.

Then enjoy a post-swim snack on the outdoor patio.

With three guest houses, you'll always have someone around to play tennis with.

One guest house has six bedrooms, a spa, bluestone terraces, and a heated saltwater pool that plays music.

The land is perfectly equipped for horses with stables and paddocks...

...a barn...

...and plenty of riding fields.

Even with all the amenities, there's still space to develop if you so choose.

