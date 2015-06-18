This $55 million country estate is unbelievably idyllic -- even for the Hamptons

This unfinished East Hampton compound packs 11 parcels for the price of one.

Minutes away from East Hampton Village, the 18,000-square-foot, English manor-style home sits on approximately 23 acres of land.

Call it a family mansion or an equestrian estate, either way the listing price is $US55 million.

Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.