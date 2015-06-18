This $55 million country estate is unbelievably idyllic -- even for the Hamptons

This unfinished East Hampton compound packs 11 parcels for the price of one.
Minutes away from East Hampton Village, the 18,000-square-foot, English manor-style home sits on approximately 23 acres of land.
Call it a family mansion or an equestrian estate, either way the listing price is $US55 million.
Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
One guest house has six bedrooms, a spa, bluestone terraces, and a heated saltwater pool that plays music.
