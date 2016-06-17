A country singer responded to judgmental mums in the greatest way

Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian; Twitter/Jana Kramer Jana Kramer and the note she wrote to social media shamers.

Country singer Jana Kramer is firing back at critical mums on social media, the Daily Mail reports.

The debacle began two weeks ago, when Kramer posted an ordinary photo on Instagram. It showed a grocery store conveyor belt littered with jars of baby food because Kramer’s infant daughter, Jolie, was about to transition away from a formula-only diet.



Soon, fellow mothers commented on the photo, chastising Kramer for buying store-made food instead of making her own.

“Make your own. It’s cheaper and way healthier ;),” one commenter wrote. “So easy to make your own! Great way to avoid pesky preservatives!” said another.

Kramer’s response to the critics was short, sweet, and not at all subtle:

Mummy Shamers, take this ???????? pic.twitter.com/KCG42BcuGT

— Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) June 2, 2016

(Note the middle finger emoji and the triple underline on the word mum.)

Kramer later penned an op-ed for TIME’s Motto blog defending her decision and urging mums to support one another.

“Did you know that we are now expected to birth our children, nurse our children and then make their baby food from scratch?” she wrote. “I should wake early, tend to the garden, get on the tour bus, go to sound check, pick my produce, puree the food, freeze it and then feed Jolie, hit the stage — and do it all over again after only a few hours’ sleep…I understand that the example I’ve given above is extreme — yes, I am trying to make a point here. The point is do what’s best for you.”

