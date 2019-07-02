Search

16 of the best country music one-hit wonders of all time

Frank Olito
David lee murphy
David Lee Murphy is one of country music’s one-hit wonders. Jason Koerner/ Getty
In 1968, Jeannie C. Riley released her country hit “Harper Valley PTA.”
Jeannie C. Riley
Jeannie C. Riley. NBC/ Getty
When Riley released “Harper Valley PTA,she became the first woman to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs charts.

Although Riley had several other singles on the charts, nothing compared to the success of “Harper Valley PTA.” She is now a gospel singer. 

Ty England jumped into the country music scene with “Should’ve Asked Her Faster” in 1995.
Ty england
Ty England. Oklahoma Hall of Fame/ YouTube
In 1995, Ty England, a former member of Garth Brooks’ band, released his first and self-titled album, including the hit song “Should’ve Asked Her Faster,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart and earned a spot on the Billboard’s 200 charts. 

His second album, however, failed to connect with the country audience in the same way, and while several more of his songs made the country charts, none came close to the success of “Should’ve Asked Her Faster.”

In 1995, David Lee Murphy released his famous song “Dust on the Bottle.”
David lee murphy
David Lee Murphy. Terry Wyatt/ Getty
“Dust on the Bottle” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart

“There might be a little dust on the bottle/But don’t let it fool ya about what’s inside/There might be a little dust on the bottle/It’s one of those things that gets sweeter with time,” Murphy famously sings in the song. 

Although Murphy had a couple of other singles at the top of the charts in the late ’90s, this remains his biggest hit.

“Daddy’s Money” by Ricochet was the most popular song off their album in 1996.
Richochet
Ricochet. Ron Galella/ Getty
When the country band Ricochet released its self-titled debut album in 1996, they became instant stars. The album’s songs stayed on the charts for most of the year, but the most popular song of the album was “Daddy’s Money,” which scored the top spot on Billboard’s Top Country Songs chart. 

However, the success was short-lived, and the band’s second studio album did not reach the same levels of acclaim as its first.

Bob Carlisle released his hit song “Butterfly Kisses” in 1997.
Bob carlisle
Bob Carlisle. Bob Carlisle/ YouTube
Bob Carlisle released his smash hit “Butterfly Kisses” in 1997 and it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It stayed on the chart for 39 weeks. The single also earned Carlisle a Grammy for best country song. 

Unfortunately, Carlisle failed to enter the charts again. 

At 17 years old, Jessica Andrews released her chart-topping single “Who I Am” in 2000.
Jessica andrews
Jessica Andrews. Jessica Andrews VEVO/ YouTube
The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and scored the 28th place on the Hot 100 chart. 

Since then, she has released a few albums, but none of her songs has seen the success of “Who I Am.”

In 2001, Steve Azar’s “I Don’t Have to Be Me (‘Til Monday)” reached the top of the charts.
Steve azar
Steve Azar. Tommaso Boddi/ Getty
I Don’t Have to Be Me (‘Til Monday)debuted at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart and even earned a place on the Hot 100 list. 

Despite releasing a number of other albums, Azar’s later songs failed to break the top 20. 

Cyndi Thomson’s chart-topper “What I Really Meant to Say” was released in 2001.
Cyndi thomson
Cyndi Thomson. Kevin Winter/ Getty
Cyndi Thomson debuted her first single in 2001 and it shot straight to the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country Songs chart, even earning a place on the Hot 100. 

The following year, however, Thomson announced she was quitting the music industry

“Being in the music business necessitates change in the life of a person in ways that can only be realized through experience,” she said at the time. “I made those changes to become successful. Now I have come to a crossroad.”

She decided to return to music in 2006, but she hasn’t had major hits since “What I Really Meant to Say.” 

Aaron Lines became a one-hit wonder after releasing “You Can’t Hide Beautiful” in 2003.
Aaron lines
Aaron Lines in the ‘You Can’t Hide Beautiful’ music video. Aaron Lines VEVO/ YouTube
In 2003, Aaron Lines’ “You Can’t Hide Beautiful” reached the No. 4 spot on the Hot Country Songs chart, while also earning a place on the Hot 100. 

“I think the song kind of speaks to a lot of people,” Lines told Billboard at the time. “It’s one of those songs everybody can relate to, and obviously that helps when it’s emotional.”

It’s been his only such hit.

Before Michelle Branch became a star, she was part of the Wreckers, a one-hit-wonder group that released “Leave the Pieces” in 2005.
Micheele branch the wreckers
Michelle Branch performing in the Wreckers. Rick Diamond / Getty
While Michelle Branch had a successful solo career, she was also part of a country duo with Jessica Harp called the Wreckers. Together, they released “Leave the Pieces” in 2005, and the song reached No. 1 on the Country Hot Songs chart. It went on to be nominated for a Grammy for best country performance by a duo or group. 

In 2007, the duo released new music, but none lived up to the success of “Leave the Pieces.” Instead, the Wreckers went their separate ways

Heartland released “I Loved Her First” in 2006, and it became a smash hit.
Heartland
Heartland. Ethan Miller/ACMA/ Getty
The song debuted at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart and earned a place on Billboard’s Hot 100. It stayed on the chart for 23 weeks. 

The group released several singles in the following years, but only two placed on the charts. 

James Otto is known for “Just Got Started Loving You,” which he released in 2008.
James otto
James Otto. Terry Wyatt/ Getty
The song reached the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and even scored a spot on the Hot 100. 

The song is about a man begging a woman to stay because, according to its lyrics, “You know you don’t want to leave this too/Come back and let me hold you darlin’/Girl I just got started lovin’ you.”

It’s been his only such hit.

 

 