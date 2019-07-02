16 of the best country music one-hit wonders of all time

Although Riley had several other singles on the charts, nothing compared to the success of “Harper Valley PTA.” She is now a gospel singer.
Ty England jumped into the country music scene with “Should’ve Asked Her Faster” in 1995.
In 1995, Ty England, a former member of Garth Brooks’ band, released his first and self-titled album, including the hit song “Should’ve Asked Her Faster,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart and earned a spot on the Billboard’s 200 charts.
His second album, however, failed to connect with the country audience in the same way, and while several more of his songs made the country charts, none came close to the success of “Should’ve Asked Her Faster.”
In 1995, David Lee Murphy released his famous song “Dust on the Bottle.”
“There might be a little dust on the bottle/But don’t let it fool ya about what’s inside/There might be a little dust on the bottle/It’s one of those things that gets sweeter with time,” Murphy famously sings in the song.
Although Murphy had a couple of other singles at the top of the charts in the late ’90s, this remains his biggest hit.
“Daddy’s Money” by Ricochet was the most popular song off their album in 1996.
When the country band Ricochet released its self-titled debut album in 1996, they became instant stars. The album’s songs stayed on the charts for most of the year, but the most popular song of the album was “Daddy’s Money,” which scored the top spot on Billboard’s Top Country Songs chart.
However, the success was short-lived, and the band’s second studio album did not reach the same levels of acclaim as its first.
Bob Carlisle released his hit song “Butterfly Kisses” in 1997.
Bob Carlisle released his smash hit “Butterfly Kisses” in 1997 and it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It stayed on the chart for 39 weeks. The single also earned Carlisle a Grammy for best country song.
Unfortunately, Carlisle failed to enter the charts again.
At 17 years old, Jessica Andrews released her chart-topping single “Who I Am” in 2000.
“Being in the music business necessitates change in the life of a person in ways that can only be realized through experience,” she said at the time. “I made those changes to become successful. Now I have come to a crossroad.”