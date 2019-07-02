16 of the best country music one-hit wonders of all time

Cyndi Thomson’s chart-topper “What I Really Meant to Say” was released in 2001.

Cyndi Thomson debuted her first single in 2001 and it shot straight to the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country Songs chart, even earning a place on the Hot 100.

The following year, however, Thomson announced she was quitting the music industry.

“Being in the music business necessitates change in the life of a person in ways that can only be realized through experience,” she said at the time. “I made those changes to become successful. Now I have come to a crossroad.”

She decided to return to music in 2006, but she hasn’t had major hits since “What I Really Meant to Say.”