A Walmart supplier is pulling sliced apples, pineapple, mangoes, grapes, and cantaloupe over Listeria concerns

Sliced fruit from select Walmart stores is being recalled due to a possible health risk from Listeria.

The recall includes sliced apples, grapes, mangoes, pineapples, and cantaloupe from the fruit seller Country Fresh, which supplies Walmart with packaged fruit.

Listeria can cause symptoms such as fever and nausea in healthy individuals and more serious infections in those with weakened immune systems, the FDA says.

Country Fresh said it hadn’t received any reports of illnesses as of October 3.

Country Fresh, which supplies Walmart with packaged fruits, had not received any reports of illness as of October 3. In healthy individuals, food poisoning from Listeria can result in symptoms like fevers, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. But for other groups, Listeria can pose a serious risk, the FDA said. Those with weakened immune systems can suffer fatal infections from Listeria, and pregnant women can suffer miscarriages from a Listeria-borne infection.

“Country Fresh takes food safety matters very seriously, stringently follows all mandated regulations and implements preventive measures designed to minimise potential risks,” the company said in a release. “Country Fresh is working in close coordination with FDA in its continuing investigation to resolve the matter promptly and deeply regrets the inconvenience to our consumers and customers.”

The recall is taking place at stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. For a full list of fruit items subject to recall, see the FDA’s list here.

