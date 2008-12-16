Country Clubs Everywhere Hit By Madoff Scandal

East Coast country clubs aren’t the only ones hit by the Madoff scandal. According to Cindy Adams (so it must be true!), clubs in Minnesota and Naples, Florida also had members who invested with Bernie.



NY Post: Not only is the East Coast – Fresh Meadows Country Club, Glen Oaks Country Club, Palm Beach Country Club – drowning under Bernie Madoff, Minnesota’s Oakridge Country Club bunch and Florida’s west coast of Naples also swam with that shark. Newly poor members are dropping memberships so fast there won’t be a foursome for golf by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Madoff’s sister-in-law reportedly told friends that they never knew about Madoff’s scheme.

In Madoff’s gorgeous two-floor wood-paneled office, his manager was his brother Peter. Peter’s wife told friends this weekend: “We never knew.” OK? About his sons who turned him in, it’s murmured that, when all went kaboom and Madoff knew his future tailors could be Rikers & Co., he organised for these sons, who worked with him, to save themselves.

Crates of husbands are now unloading one of their three homes, saying bye-bye Gulfstream and telling their wives, “We must regroup.” This is a culture that’s into family. They support adult children, send grandkids to school etc., etc.

