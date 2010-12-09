Country Club Members Divided Over Potential Trump Takeover

Members of Engineers Country Club in Roslyn Harbor, New York, are divided over a potential takeover of the golf course by The Trump organisation.



Last month, the board announced that negotiations to make the club a Trump-branded course fell through.

Then in a surprise move, the board changed their mind and voted to bring an offer to the membership for a full vote.

According to Evan Rothman, a source at the club says the old guard (members who have been there more than five years) is generally not in favour of a takeover, while newer members are supportive because the deal would result in reduced membership rates.

The club hosted the 1919 PGA Championship and the 1920 U.S. Amateur Championship. If the deal goes through it will be the third Trump country club in New York State.

