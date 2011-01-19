UBS Has A behaviour Guide That Tells Employees, "Never Reject An Invitation To The Sauna"

Photo: Cedarbrook Saunas
UBS is the gift that keeps on giving.First their 44-page dresscode, which advised their employees on how to dress, how to smell and even how to shower, got out.
And now, it turns out the bank has a handbook for bank trainees that is more or less a country-by-country behaviour guide, according to the AP.
We’re waiting to get the original document, (send it to us here) so we only have these three country tips so far:
- In Russia: Be prepared to hold your drink at business engagements and to “never reject an invitation to the sauna.”
- In the U.S, “never criticise the President.”
- In Latin America, “turning up before an appointment might even be considered rude.”
More to come (hopefully).
