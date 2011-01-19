UBS Has A behaviour Guide That Tells Employees, "Never Reject An Invitation To The Sauna"

Photo: Cedarbrook Saunas

UBS is the gift that keeps on giving.First their 44-page dresscode, which advised their employees on how to dress, how to smell and even how to shower, got out.



And now, it turns out the bank has a handbook for bank trainees that is more or less a country-by-country behaviour guide, according to the AP.

We’re waiting to get the original document, (send it to us here) so we only have these three country tips so far:

In Russia: Be prepared to hold your drink at business engagements and to “never reject an invitation to the sauna.” In the U.S, “never criticise the President.” In Latin America, “turning up before an appointment might even be considered rude.”

More to come (hopefully).

