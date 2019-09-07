The countries with the youngest populations in the world

- In some countries, children make up a disproportionately high percentage of the population.
- The World Bank tracks the percentage of each country’s population that’s aged 14 or younger.
- Among the countries with the most children are Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Uganda.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The world’s population is ageing, thanks to improving vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical technologies.
But some countries are still disproportionately young – with children comprising as much as 50% of their populations.
According to the United Nations, disproportionately young populations typically belong to developing countries due to poverty, high child mortality rates, and a lack of infrastructure, medical resources, and education.
In recent years, scholars such as economist Andre Gunder Frank have also cited European colonisation of these countries during the 16th to 20th centuries as a cause to the overall lack of resources leading to disproportionately young populations.
The World Bank tracks the percentage of each country’s population under the age of 15, allowing us to see which countries had disproportionately young populations in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.
Read on to see the 25 nations where children make up the biggest percentage of the population.
25. Guinea — 42.03% under 15
24. Republic of Congo — 42.11% under 15
23. Cote d’Ivoire — 42.28% under 15
22. Sao Tome and Principe — 42.44% under 15
21. Benin — 42.48% under 15
20. Cameroon — 42.50% under 15
19. Afghanistan — 42.64% under 15
18. Senegal — 42.73% under 15
17. Central African Republic — 42.84% under 15
16. Timor-Leste — 43.52% under 15
15. Malawi — 43.74% under 15
14. Nigeria — 43.84% under 15
13. Zambia — 44.46% under 15
12. Mozambique — 44.53% under 15
11. Tanzania — 44.69% under 15
10. Burkina Faso — 44.95% under 15
9. The Gambia — 45.07% under 15
8. Burundi — 45.09% under 15
7. Democratic Republic of Congo — 46.16% under 15
6. Somalia — 46.33% under 15
5. Angola – 46.62% under 15
4. Chad – 46.86% under 15
3. Uganda – 47.41% under 15
2. Mali – 47.53% under 15
1. Niger — 50.12% under 15
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.