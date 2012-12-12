The 16 Countries With The Smartest Kids

Hong KOng children

The National centre for Education Statistics released two of its most important studies today: the 2011 The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) and the 2011 Progress In International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS).And believe it or not, America did well!

For all the flak the U.S. has gotten for its education system, U.S. students still placed toward the top on both studies.

The Boston College-backed studies, which are released every five years, rank international student achievement based on test scores and educational benchmarks that compare “the performance of U.S. students relative to their peers in other education systems in 2011.”

We ranked the countries with the smartest kids based on science, maths, and literacy scores for fourth graders.

16. Sweden

Science score: 533

maths Score: 504

Reading and literacy score: 542

Science and maths scores from TIMSS 2011 and reading and literacy scores from PIRLS 2011 were added up to determine rank.

15. Hungary

Science score: 534

maths Score: 515

Reading and literacy score: 539

14. Czech Republic

Science score: 536

maths Score: 511

Reading and literacy score: 545

13. Portugal

Science score: 522

maths Score: 532

Reading and literacy score: 541

12. Ireland

Science score: 516

maths Score: 527

Reading and literacy score: 552

11. Germany

Science score: 528

maths Score: 528

Reading and literacy score: 541

10. Netherlands

Science score: 531

maths Score: 540

Reading and literacy score: 546

9. Denmark

Science score: 528

maths Score: 537

Reading and literacy score: 554

8. England

Science score: 529

maths Score: 542

Reading and literacy score: 552

7. Northern Ireland (UK)

Science score: 517

maths Score: 562

Reading and literacy score: 558

6. United States

Science score: 544

maths Score: 541

Reading and literacy score: 556

5. Russia

Science score: 552

maths Score: 542

Reading and literacy score: 568

4. Finland

Science score: 570

maths Score: 545

Reading and literacy score: 568

3. Chinese Taipei

Science score: 552

maths Score: 591

Reading and literacy score: 553

2. Hong Kong

Science score: 535

maths Score: 602

Reading and literacy score: 571

1. Singapore

Science score: 583

maths Score: 606

Reading and literacy score: 567

