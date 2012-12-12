The 16 Countries With The Smartest Kids

Photo: melanie_ko via flickr Creative Commons
The National centre for Education Statistics released two of its most important studies today: the 2011 The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) and the 2011 Progress In International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS).And believe it or not, America did well!
For all the flak the U.S. has gotten for its education system, U.S. students still placed toward the top on both studies.
The Boston College-backed studies, which are released every five years, rank international student achievement based on test scores and educational benchmarks that compare “the performance of U.S. students relative to their peers in other education systems in 2011.”
We ranked the countries with the smartest kids based on science, maths, and literacy scores for fourth graders.
Science score: 533
maths Score: 504
Reading and literacy score: 542
Science and maths scores from TIMSS 2011 and reading and literacy scores from PIRLS 2011 were added up to determine rank.
Science score: 534
maths Score: 515
Reading and literacy score: 539
Science score: 536
maths Score: 511
Reading and literacy score: 545
Science score: 522
maths Score: 532
Reading and literacy score: 541
Science score: 516
maths Score: 527
Reading and literacy score: 552
Science score: 528
maths Score: 528
Reading and literacy score: 541
Science score: 531
maths Score: 540
Reading and literacy score: 546
Science score: 528
maths Score: 537
Reading and literacy score: 554
Science score: 529
maths Score: 542
Reading and literacy score: 552
Science score: 517
maths Score: 562
Reading and literacy score: 558
Science score: 544
maths Score: 541
Reading and literacy score: 556
Science score: 552
maths Score: 542
Reading and literacy score: 568
Science score: 570
maths Score: 545
Reading and literacy score: 568
Science score: 552
maths Score: 591
Reading and literacy score: 553
Science score: 535
maths Score: 602
Reading and literacy score: 571
Science score: 583
maths Score: 606
Reading and literacy score: 567
