The 14 Most Workaholic Countries In The World

Full-time workers in most countries all received paid vacation days, but no one forces you to use that time.Ipsos Global and Reuters surveyed 13,000 people in developed countries to see what people are least likely to use their vacation days.



America, where 57% of people use all of their vacation days, ranked as the fifth most workaholic. Japan ranked first with only 33%.

French citizens are the best at relaxing, with89% taking all of their allotted time.

#14 Mexico Only 67 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. Mexicans clock an average of 1,857 hours per year. #13 Russia Only 67 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. There are 12 federal holidays in Russia and Russians clock in for an average of 1,997 hours per year. #12 Italy Only 66 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. Italians have 11 federal holidays and work on average, 1,773 hours per year. #11 Poland Only 66 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. There are 10 public holidays in Poland and Poles clock and average of 1,966 hours per year. #10 China Only 65 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. In China there are 11 federal holidays, and employers have to offer at least 10 vacation days. #9 Sweden Only 63 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. The Swedish celebrate 11 federal holidays and clock in at about 1,610 hours per year. #8 India Only 59 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. In India, employees get 16 federal holidays off from work and employers are only required to offer 12 vacation days. #7 Brazil Only 59 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. In Brazil, there are 11 federal holidays, and employers are required to offer 30 additional vacation days. #6 Canada Only 58 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. Canada is slim on their holidays, with 9 federal holidays per year. Canadians clock an average of 1,699 hours per year. #5 United States Only 57 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. There are 10 federal holidays Americans get off and there is no requirement for how much time off an employer must offer, but on average, it's 15 days. Americans clock an average of 1,768 hours per year. #4 South Korea Only 53 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. In South Korea, employees have off for 15 federal holidays. Employers are required to offer 19 days of vacation time. #3 South Africa Only 47 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. South Africans get 12 federal holidays off, and employers are required to offer 21 vacation days. #2 Australia Only 47 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. Australians get 8 federal holidays off, and clock an average of 1,690 hours per year. #1 Japan Only 33 per cent of people take all their allotted vacation days. However, the Japanese have a good amount of holidays, with 16 federal holidays. The average worker clocks 1714 hours per year. You might want to consider taking all your time off... 15 Seriously Disturbing Facts About Your Job >

