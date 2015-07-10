These are the countries with the most electric cars

Electric vehicles (EV’s) continue to make advances into the global auto market.
Big name automakers like Tesla, BMW and others have invested significant resources into the research and development of EVs that can go faster and farther. And as a result, the market share of EVs continues to grow.
Many countries, like the U.S. and Norway offer significant tax breaks to owners of electric cars, but countries that do not – like Germany – still make the list, thanks to being the headquarters of brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
In this research by Colorado-based IHS automotive, countries were ranked percentage of new car registrations that were EVs.
Despite having almost 15,000 registrations, EVs in the United States grew by just a fraction, even with the help of federal and state tax incentives. This small growth was uneven, too, and concentrated in areas with more financial incentive, said senior IHS automotive analyst Ben Scott.
“While the federal tax credit in the U.S. of up to $US7,500 USD for plug-in electric vehicles is continuing to encourage sales across the country, the adoption of these vehicles has been uneven,” he said in a release.
“Consumer consideration and choice has skewed in favour of states offering additional incentives, like the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project in California or Georgia’s Zero Emission Vehicle Tax Credit.”
New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 12,555
Share of total registrations: 0.3%
Change from previous year: 744.9%
New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 7,750
Share of total registrations: 0.6%
Change from previous year: -19.5%
New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 4,250
Share of total registrations: 0.6%
Change from previous year: 97.7%
New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 3,626
Share of total registrations: 0.8%
Change from previous year: 101.3%
New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 14,832
Share of total registrations: 0.8%
Change from previous year: 392.3%
New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 8,864
Share of total registrations: 1.2%
Change from previous year: 392.3%
New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 5,760
Share of total registrations: 5.7%
Change from previous year: 74.2%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.