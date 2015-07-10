These are the countries with the most electric cars

Electric vehicles (EV’s) continue to make advances into the global auto market.

Big name automakers like Tesla, BMW and others have invested significant resources into the research and development of EVs that can go faster and farther. And as a result, the market share of EVs continues to grow.

Many countries, like the U.S. and Norway offer significant tax breaks to owners of electric cars, but countries that do not – like Germany – still make the list, thanks to being the headquarters of brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

In this research by Colorado-based IHS automotive, countries were ranked percentage of new car registrations that were EVs.

Despite having almost 15,000 registrations, EVs in the United States grew by just a fraction, even with the help of federal and state tax incentives. This small growth was uneven, too, and concentrated in areas with more financial incentive, said senior IHS automotive analyst Ben Scott.

“While the federal tax credit in the U.S. of up to $US7,500 USD for plug-in electric vehicles is continuing to encourage sales across the country, the adoption of these vehicles has been uneven,” he said in a release.

“Consumer consideration and choice has skewed in favour of states offering additional incentives, like the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project in California or Georgia’s Zero Emission Vehicle Tax Credit.”

8. China EN-V, or 'Electric Networked-Vehicle', General Motors and its China joint venture partner SAIC Motor Corp, are driven by General Motors' staff members during an event to unveil its new concept car in Shanghai. New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 12,555 Share of total registrations: 0.3% Change from previous year: 744.9% 7. Japan Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama drives the Mitsubishi's MiEV electric vehicle during a photo session after a news conference to announce the government's new growth strategy at his official residence in Tokyo. New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 7,750 Share of total registrations: 0.6% Change from previous year: -19.5% 8. Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets explanations from BMW CEO Norbert Reithofer as she sits inside the new BMW i3 electric car during the official opening of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 4,250 Share of total registrations: 0.6% Change from previous year: 97.7% 5. France French President Francois Hollande plugs in an electric Nissan car as he tours the Nissan stand with CEO of Nissan-Renault Alliance Carlos Ghosn during an official visit to the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile. New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 3,626 Share of total registrations: 0.8% Change from previous year: 101.3% 4. United States President Barack Obama gets into an electric Ford Focus as he attends the groundbreaking of a factory for Compact Power Inc. in Holland, Michigan. New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 14,832 Share of total registrations: 0.8% Change from previous year: 392.3% 3. United Kingdom British Prime Minister David Cameron poses for photographers next to a Reva G-Wiz, an emission-free, carbon-neutral electric car. New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 8,864 Share of total registrations: 1.2% Change from previous year: 392.3% 2. Netherlands Car2Go electric vehicles, a Daimler spin-off car sharing concept, are being charged in Amsterdam, Netherlands. New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 5,760 Share of total registrations: 5.7% Change from previous year: 74.2% 1. Norway Norwegian Finance Minister Kristin Halvorsen sits in a Mitsubishi electric car during a rally of alternative fuels and vehicles in Oslo, Norway. New EVs registered in Q1 2015: 8,112 Share of total registrations: 33.1% Change from previous year: 40.5%

