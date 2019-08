The Organisation for Economic Cooperation recently ranked 34 countries to see which ones had the best quality of life. They¬†looked at parameters of well-being, like work-life balance, financial wealth, and access to education to determine the top countries — here are the top 8.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.