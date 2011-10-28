The 15 Fastest-Growing Economies In The World

Photo: AP
While the Eurozone and the United States are scrambling to figure out how to grow their economies, these countries are sailing ahead quite nicely.We checked out the countries with the fastest growing GDPs, and what their actual GDP numbers are through Bloomberg, and then tried to figure out their secret by looking at their key industries through the CIA Factbook.
It won’t surprise you to find that most of these countries are in Asia. The number one spot, though, goes to a country in Africa that has a lot of a hot commodity — copper.
GDP Growth: 6.3%
GDP: $36 billion
Key Industries: Durable goods manufacturing, petroleum refinery, textiles.
GDP Growth: 6.5%
GDP: $706.56 billion
Key Industries: Oil and gas, mining, textiles, chemical fertilizers, plywood, rubber.
GDP Growth: 7.0%
GDP: $142.99 billion
Key Industries: Oil, coal, metals, agricultural machinery, construction materials.
GDP Growth: 7.1%
GDP: $219 billion
Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, chemicals, construction, pharmaceuticals, metals, light manufactures.
GDP Growth: 7.5%
GDP: $194 billion
Key Industries: Crude oil, tin, agriculture, construction, chemicals, fertiliser, wood, textiles.
GDP Growth: 7.7%
GDP: $1.72 trillion
Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, chemicals, mining, petroleum, transportation equipment, software, pharmaceuticals.
GDP Growth: 8.2%
GDP: $49.55 billion
Key Industries: Agriculture, rubber, shipping, clothing and textiles, IT, construction, banking, tourism, telecommunications, insurance.
GDP Growth: 8.3%
GDP: $735 billion
Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, electronics, mining, Steele, petroleum, construction, lumber, paper.
GDP Growth: 8.4%
GDP: $19 billion
Key Industries: Engineering, electronics, wood and wood products, textiles, IT, telecommunications.
GDP Growth: 9.1%
GDP: $369 billion
Key Industries: Agriculture, motor vehicles, textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, printing, steel, consumer durable, meta lurgy.
GDP Growth: 9.1%
GDP: $5.878 trillion
Key Industries: Mining, machine building, consumer products (toys, foot ware, electronics, textiles and clothing, machine building, armaments, transportation equipment, chemicals, cement, fertilizers, telecommunications, vehicles, satellites.
GDP Growth: 10.9%
GDP: $28 billion
Key Industries: Clothing, fertilizers, petroleum refining, potash, inorganic chemicals, cement, tourism, light manufacturing, pharmaceuticals.
GDP Growth: 19.0%
GDP: $39 billion
Key Industries: Banking, tourism, agriculture, wine, jewelry, cement, textiles, mineral and chemical products, wood and furniture products, oil refining, metal fabricating.
GDP Growth: 30.8%
GDP: $96 billion
Key Industries: Liquefied natural gas, crude oil production and refining, cement, commercial ship repair, petrochemicals, ammonia, fertilizers.
GDP Growth: 48.7%
GDP: $16 billion
Key Industries: Copper mining and processing, construction, agriculture, chemicals, textiles, fertiliser, horticulture.
