The 15 Fastest-Growing Economies In The World

Linette Lopez
Zambia farmFarm workers weed a maize field on a farm near Lusaka, Zambia

Photo: AP

While the Eurozone and the United States are scrambling to figure out how to grow their economies, these countries are sailing ahead quite nicely.We checked out the countries with the fastest growing GDPs, and what their actual GDP numbers are through Bloomberg, and then tried to figure out their secret by looking at their key industries through the CIA Factbook.

It won’t surprise you to find that most of these countries are in Asia. The number one spot, though, goes to a country in Africa that has a lot of a hot commodity — copper.

You can click through to find out which country we’re talking about.

Lithuania

GDP Growth: 6.3%

GDP: $36 billion

Key Industries: Durable goods manufacturing, petroleum refinery, textiles.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Indonesia

GDP Growth: 6.5%

GDP: $706.56 billion

Key Industries: Oil and gas, mining, textiles, chemical fertilizers, plywood, rubber.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Kazakhstan

GDP Growth: 7.0%

GDP: $142.99 billion

Key Industries: Oil, coal, metals, agricultural machinery, construction materials.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Egypt

GDP Growth: 7.1%

GDP: $219 billion

Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, chemicals, construction, pharmaceuticals, metals, light manufactures.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Nigeria

GDP Growth: 7.5%

GDP: $194 billion

Key Industries: Crude oil, tin, agriculture, construction, chemicals, fertiliser, wood, textiles.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

India

GDP Growth: 7.7%

GDP: $1.72 trillion

Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, chemicals, mining, petroleum, transportation equipment, software, pharmaceuticals.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Sri Lanka

GDP Growth: 8.2%

GDP: $49.55 billion

Key Industries: Agriculture, rubber, shipping, clothing and textiles, IT, construction, banking, tourism, telecommunications, insurance.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Turkey

GDP Growth: 8.3%

GDP: $735 billion

Key Industries: Agriculture, textiles, electronics, mining, Steele, petroleum, construction, lumber, paper.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Estonia

GDP Growth: 8.4%

GDP: $19 billion

Key Industries: Engineering, electronics, wood and wood products, textiles, IT, telecommunications.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Argentina

GDP Growth: 9.1%

GDP: $369 billion

Key Industries: Agriculture, motor vehicles, textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, printing, steel, consumer durable, meta lurgy.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

China

GDP Growth: 9.1%

GDP: $5.878 trillion

Key Industries: Mining, machine building, consumer products (toys, foot ware, electronics, textiles and clothing, machine building, armaments, transportation equipment, chemicals, cement, fertilizers, telecommunications, vehicles, satellites.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Jordan

GDP Growth: 10.9%

GDP: $28 billion

Key Industries: Clothing, fertilizers, petroleum refining, potash, inorganic chemicals, cement, tourism, light manufacturing, pharmaceuticals.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Lebanon

GDP Growth: 19.0%

GDP: $39 billion

Key Industries: Banking, tourism, agriculture, wine, jewelry, cement, textiles, mineral and chemical products, wood and furniture products, oil refining, metal fabricating.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Qatar

GDP Growth: 30.8%

GDP: $96 billion

Key Industries: Liquefied natural gas, crude oil production and refining, cement, commercial ship repair, petrochemicals, ammonia, fertilizers.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

Zambia

GDP Growth: 48.7%

GDP: $16 billion

Key Industries: Copper mining and processing, construction, agriculture, chemicals, textiles, fertiliser, horticulture.

Source: Bloomberg, CIA The World Factbook

