There's no country where women make more money than men

There’s no country in the world where women earn more than men.

The graphic below is from Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s latest “Transforming World Atlas” report, and it breaks down the gender income disparity around the world last year.

It notes that between 2011 and 2014, a woman earned $76 for every $100 that a man was paid, according to the World Bank.

Even in the country with the smallest pay gap — New Zealand — women still earned 5% less than men in 2015.

In the US, the gap was 18%, one country shy from the bottom 10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.