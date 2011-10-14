The 12 Best Places For Work-Life Balance

Photo: Flickr
Do workers in your country have their priorities in order?The OECD might just be able to answer that for you.
It recently conducted a survey of Work-Life Balance in its member countries. It based its ratings primarily on factors:
- The average length of the workday.
- The employment rate of women with children.
- The time responders devoted to leisure and personal care, which includes sleep.
Children with one working parent are three times more likely to grow up in poverty than children with two working parents. Studies suggest that spending more time at work can increase stress, impair personal health and fitness, and jeopardize safety. The OECD believes that more time spent on work and leisure can improve both mental and physical health.
Employees working very long hours: 0.03%
Employment rate of women with children: 74%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 14.94 hours
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.07%
Employment rate of women with children: 74%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 15.29 hours
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.09%
Employment rate of women with children: 66%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 16.06 hours
OECD Recommends: 'Greater gender equality can be achieved in France'
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.05%
Employment rate of women with children: 67%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 15.80 hours
OECD Recommends: 'Portuguese families need further childcare support'
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.05%
Employment rate of women with children: 66%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 16.14 hours
OECD Recommends: 'Addressing gender inequalities can help families grow'
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.01%
Employment rate of women with children: 76%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 15.48 hours
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.06%
Employment rate of women with children: 79%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 15.74 hours
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.04%
Employment rate of women with children: 63%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 16.61 hours
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.04%
Employment rate of women with children: 76%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 15.95 hours
OECD Praise: 'The Finnish model of work and family reconciliation stands out in international comparison because of the manner in which it provides choice to parents with young children. Finnish policy reduces barriers to employment by ensuring all families with young children have access to a subsidized childcare place.'
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.01%
Employment rate of women with children: 75%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 16.06 hours
OECD Praise: 'Dutch families are doing well as mothers take on dual roles'
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.03%
Employment rate of women with children: 79%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 16.05 hours
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Employees working very long hours: 0.02%
Employment rate of women with children: 78%
Time devoted to leisure and personal care: 16.31 hours
Source: OECD Better Life Index
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.