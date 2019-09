24 Countries That Have Smarter Children Than America

Photo: Shazron on flickr

America’s children rate embarrassingly low again on the latest round of scholastic tests from the OECD.The Program for International Student Assessment, which is released every three years, tests 15-year-old students in reading, maths and science.



Basically, America earned a “C.” We tied the OECD average rating of 496. Teenagers in East Asia and Europe scored significantly higher.

There’s one caveat to these scores. Some countries test a irregularly narrow sample of kids. Like China — which we’re not counting in our ranking because its sample of 5,100 Shanghai teenagers scored ridiculously high.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.