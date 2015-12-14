Here are the countries with the most generous billionaires

India’s ultra-high net worth people give away the most money for philanthropic reasons.

But as a percentage of net worth, the United Kingdom’s filthy rich give away the highest, followed by America’s.

These findings were published this week in the 2015 Wealth-X and Arton Capital Philanthropy Report, which researched how the world’s billionaires gave to philanthropy.

“Philanthropy” here spans everything from direct giving to private foundations to venture philanthropy and micro-financing.

The report found that worldwide, people in the finance, banking, and investment industries were the biggest donors.

The highest number of gifts were given to causes related to education, followed by health. Arts, culture and humanities came in third.

The Wealth-X and Arton Capital Major Giving Index climbed to an all time high in 2014, and was up 6.4% year-over-year.

“Although there is some concern about a decline in giving over the year ahead due to a slowdown in global economic growth, philanthropic giving is, barring a severe contraction, unlikely to see a significant decline as it did during the global financial crisis,” the report said.

Here’s a map of giving by the biggest donor nations:

