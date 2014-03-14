Countries With More Money Tend To Be More Godless

Matthew Boesler
Screen Shot 2014 03 13 at 4.38.01 PMPew Research Center

This chart comes from a new study by Pew Research Center on religious beliefs and morality.

“The survey also finds that publics in richer nations tend to place less emphasis on the need to believe in God to have good values than people in poorer countries do,” says Pew. “Two countries, however, stand out as clear exceptions to this pattern: the U.S. and China. Americans are much more likely than their economic counterparts to say belief in God is essential to morality, while the Chinese are much less likely to do so.”

