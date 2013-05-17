10 Countries Getting Slammed By The Gold Market Meltdown

Gold prices have fallen over 12.5% since April 1. They are now below the crucial $1,400 level.



This is bad news for central banks that have been diversifying their foreign reserves to include gold.

Yet central banks continue to be net purchasers of gold.

Global central banks bought 109 tonnes of gold in Q1. And their gold holdings increased to 31,735.4 as of May, according to the latest report from the World Gold Council.

We drew on the report to highlight the countries sitting on the biggest official gold reserves.

Note: CBGA refers to the Central Bank Gold Agreements. The first Agreement (CBGA 1) ran from September 27, 1999 to September 26, 2004. The second (CBGA 2) ran from September 27, 2004 to September 26, 2009. The third (CBGA 3) will run for five years from September 2009.

