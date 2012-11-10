10 Countries Hoarding Massive Amounts Of Gold

Photo: Mamta Badkar

With the fiscal cliff looming and Europe’s ongoing sovereign debt crisis investors have rushed back to gold, widely seen as a safe haven.In fact, there is a school of thought that suggests euro zone members use gold as collateral for sovereign debt issuance to keep bond yields.

In this environment, gold prices are up to $1,736 an ounce, well above its 52-week low.



And gold prices have also been supported by central bank gold purchases.

We put together a list of the countries with the biggest official gold holdings as reported by the World Gold Council. We also included the per cent of foreign reserves they possess in gold.

Note: CBGA refers to the Central Bank Gold Agreements. The first Agreement (CBGA 1) ran from September 27, 1999 to September 26, 2004. The second Agreement (CBGA 2) ran from September 27, 2004 to September 26, 2009. The third Agreement (CBGA 3) will run for five years from September 2009.

