11 Countries With Even Worse Housing Markets Than The US In 2010

The US housing market is pretty sad these days. Nobody’s buying, nobody’s selling, and inventory’s surging.



But take heart. There are actually worse places in the world!

According to Global Property Guide, 11 countries saw a bigger year-over-year decline in the first half of the year.

(By their estimation, the US has seen a 3.31% fall in the first half).

But before you gloat, here’s the bad news: The countries in worse shape are almost all countries on the rocky European periphery (Spain), have experienced a major banking crisis (Iceland) or have faced some kind of serious internal devastation (like Thailand).

