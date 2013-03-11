24 Countries With Better Infrastructure Than America

Willy Brandt Berlin Brandenburg International Airport, Germany

Photo: Getty/Carsten Koall

The United States was ranked the seventh-most economically competitive country in the world, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report for 2012-2013.The WEF defines competitiveness as “the set of institutions, policies, and factors that determine the level of productivity of a country.”



While the U.S. benefits greatly from the sheer size of its economy, excellent universities, flexible labour markets, and innovative businesses, it’s falling behind on the overall quality of infrastructure.

The U.S. ranked 25 in this category, falling behind countries like Saudi Arabia, Spain, and South Korea.

We took a closer look at those 24 countries with better infrastructures than the U.S.

