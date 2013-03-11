24 Countries With Better Infrastructure Than America

Photo: Getty/Carsten Koall
The United States was ranked the seventh-most economically competitive country in the world, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report for 2012-2013.The WEF defines competitiveness as “the set of institutions, policies, and factors that determine the level of productivity of a country.”
While the U.S. benefits greatly from the sheer size of its economy, excellent universities, flexible labour markets, and innovative businesses, it’s falling behind on the overall quality of infrastructure.
The U.S. ranked 25 in this category, falling behind countries like Saudi Arabia, Spain, and South Korea.
We took a closer look at those 24 countries with better infrastructures than the U.S.
The United Kingdom ranks 3rd for airline seats per capita, and 22 for air overall transportation infrastructure.
The country's economy was driven by an efficient labour market. According to the WEF, it has 'sophisticated and innovative businesses that are highly adept at harnessing the latest technologies.'
Global Competitiveness Index: 8 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Saudi Arabia ranks 3rd for mobile telephone subscriptions per capita and 12th for quality of roads. Saudi Arabia ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
Its global competitiveness has improved thanks to more stable economic policy and its productivity has improved thanks to its use of IT.
Global Competitiveness Index: 18 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
South Korea ranks 10th for quality of railroads and 17th for quality of roads. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
The country operates in a 'sound macroeconomic environment.' It also ranks highly in terms of education and it's known for its ability to innovate.
Global Competitiveness Index: 19 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Barbados ranks 8th for overall air transportation infrastructure and 11th for fixed telephone lines per capita.
The country ranks poorly in terms of investment in research and development. However, it has good education and a 'fairly sophisticated business community.'
Global Competitiveness Index: 44 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Oman ranks 5th for quality of roads and 7th for mobile telephone subscriptions per capita.
It also benefits from a favourable macroeconomic environment and low public indebtedness.
Global Competitiveness Index: 32 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Sweden ranks 11th for quality of ports and 12th for quality of electricity supply. Sweden ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
'Private institutions also receive excellent marks, with firms that demonstrate excellent ethical behaviour.'
Global Competitiveness Index: 4 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Spain ranks 8th for quality of railroads and 9th for airline seats per capita. Overall, Spain scores well in terms of its transport infrastructure. High tertiary education rates lead to a highly skilled labour force.
Global Competitiveness Index: 36 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Belgium ranks 6th for quality of port infrastructure, and 13th for quality of electricity supply. Belgium ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
Global Competitiveness Index: 17 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Japan ranks 2nd for quality of railroads and 4th for airline seats per capita. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
'Japan benefits from the availability of many scientists and engineers buttressing a strong capacity for innovation,' wrote the WEF.
Global Competitiveness Index: 10 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Canada ranks 11th for airline seats per capita and 14th for quality of electricity supply. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
Despite its efficient markets and strong infrastructure, the government needs to do more to drive innovation.
Global Competitiveness Index: 14 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Bahrain comes in at 10 for quality of port infrastructure and 16 for overall air transportation infrastructure.
The country boasts quality secondary education, an easily accessible and affordable financial services system, and an efficient goods market.
Global Competitiveness Index: 35 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Denmark ranks 5th for quality of electricity supply and 13th for quality of port infrastructure. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
The country's education and vocational training has given the country a highly skilled labour force that helps it keep pace with new technology and innovate.
Global Competitiveness Index: 12 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Luxembourg ranks 9th for fixed telephone lines per capita and 14th for quality of railroads. Luxembourg ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
It benefits from well-developed financial markets and a highly-efficient goods market.
Global Competitiveness Index: 22 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Portugal ranks 4th for quality of roads, with a 26 ranking for both quality of railroads and electricity supply.
Its economy, however, is at the centre of Europe's debt crisis.
Global Competitiveness Index: 49 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Netherlands ranks 1st for both quality of port infrastructure and quality of electricity supply. It ranks within the top 30 for all categories.
Global Competitiveness Index: 5 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Germany ranks 2nd for fixed telephone lines per capita and 5th for airline seats per capita, and 3rd for its overall infrastructure. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
The WEF describe the country's businesses as 'very sophisticated' and 'among the most innovative in the world.'
Global Competitiveness Index: 6 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Austria ranks 7th for both quality of roads and for quality of electricity supply. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
Global Competitiveness Index: 16 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Iceland ranks 2nd for quality of electricity supply and 6th for fixed telephone lines per capita. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
It also ranks highly in education.
Global Competitiveness Index: 30 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
United Arab Emirates ranks 2nd for quality of roads and 3rd for overall air transportation infrastructure. The UAE ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
The country's coffers have benefitted from its position as a major oil player.
Global Competitiveness Index: 24 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
France ranks 1st for quality of roads and 4th for quality of railroads. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories and fourth for overall infrastructure.
Global Competitiveness Index: 21 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Hong Kong ranks 1st for mobile telephone subscriptions per capita and 2nd for air transportation infrastructure overall. Hong Kong ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
Global Competitiveness Index: 9 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Finland ranks 6th for quality of railroads and 7th for quality of ports. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
The country is widely considered to have one of the best education systems in the world.
Global Competitiveness Index: 3 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Singapore ranks 1st for overall air transportation infrastructure and 2nd for quality of ports, and 2nd for infrastructure overall. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
Global Competitiveness Index: 2 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
Switzerland ranks 1st for quality of railroads and 4th for quality of electricity supply. It ranks in the top 30 for all categories.
The country's deep financial markets are the foundation for its overall competitiveness.
Global Competitiveness Index: 1 out of 144
Source: World Economic Forum
