25 Countries That Actually Require People To Take Vacation [Infographic]

In the U.S., people toil away year-round and scarcely take vacation. In 2012, Americans took an average of just 12 days off work. However, some countries prize vacation so highly that they actually force employees to take paid time off.



EmploymentLawHQ.com put together an infographic showing the 25 countries that require employers to give their employees paid time off.

Austria tops the list with an incredible mandatory 42 paid vacation days. Brazil and France came in right behind with 30 mandatory paid days off.

On the low end of the spectrum, the U.S. came in at the very bottom with an appalling zero mandatory paid vacation days.

