Here are the countries that Americans need a visa to visit

If you’re used to travelling within the US, it can be easy to forget that travelling between countries often requires a little more legwork.

Many countries require Americans to have a visa in order to enter the country. We’ve created a map that shows which countries require Americans to secure a visa before entering.

While this map is a good starting point, it’s by no means a comprehensive guide to visas. In some countries, getting a visa is as simple as paying $US20 at the airport upon arrival. For others, a visa means extensive paperwork and a trip to that country’s embassy months before your trip. Check out the US State Department’s website for more detailed information.

