The 10 Biggest Steel Producing Countries In The World

As the global economic recovery picked-up in 2010, the steel industry saw a reversal of fortunes as well.Crude steel production rose to 1.4 billion metric tons in 2010, from 1.2 billion in 2009, according to a report by The World Steel Association.



With the emerging world expected to account for 72% of global steel demand, the steel industry has shifted focus too. For a broader picture we’ve looked at the 10 largest steel producing countries in the world and combined it with data on how much each country consumes and exports as well.

While China still maintains a huge lead, Turkey’s crude steel output increased by 21.3% to 16.4 million in the first half of 2011. India is expected to be the world’s second largest producer of steel by 2013.

Note: Data is taken from 65 reporting countries.

