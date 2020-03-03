The 10 countries where the most jobs depend on travel and tourism

Youssef Boudlal/Reuters Leptis Magna, an ancient Roman city in Khoms, Nigeria.

International tourism is taking a major hit amid rising concerns about the novel coronavirus, but the industry doesn’t affect every country’s economy in the same way.

According to a report from visa assistance firm official-esta.com, India creates 172 jobs for every 100 tourists, while Libya creates 68.

While tourism can be an effective way for developing nations to spur economic growth, the industry can lead to environmental damage and crowd out sectors that could offer more sustainable employment, Foreign Policy reported.

Airlines are grounding flights, hundreds of hotels are temporarily closing their doors, and countries across the globe are instituting travel bans as the novel coronavirus spreads.

For countries that rely on international visitors to create jobs, the virus could be just as bad for the economy as it is for public health. While 100 tourists scarcely change the South Korean job market (2 jobs), that same number of visitors creates 944 jobs in Bangladesh, according to data from Knoema and The World Bank analysed by visa assistance firm official-esta.com.

While tourism can be an effective way to spur economic growth in developing nations, especially on islands with few natural resources, the industry can lead to environmental damage and crowd out sectors with longer-term prospects, Foreign Policy’sGeert Vansintjan reported.

The virus, which has been traced to a market in Wuhan, China, has infected 89,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people around the world. Many cases have been linked to China, but people have fallen ill on every continent except Antarctica.

Here, ranked in ascending order, is a look at the ten countries that create the most jobs per 100 visitors, according to data from Knoema and The World Bank analysed by official-esta.com. Data for each country is from the most recent year available. Tourism as a percentage of each country’s GDP reflects 2018 statistics, the most recent for which data is available from Knoema.

10. Nigeria

STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images A picture taken on March 6, 2016 shows a man swimming in the ‘Wiki Spring,’ a warm water spring with a year round temperature of 31 degrees Celsius at Yankari Game Reserve in northeastern Nigeria.

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 66

Number of tourist arrivals in 2016: 5,265,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 5% (Knoema)

9. Libya

Youssef Boudlal/Reuters Leptis Magna in Tripoli.

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 68

Number of tourist arrivals in 2003: 142,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 3.3% (Knoema)

8. Guinea

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images CCC member Mamadi Camara conducts monitoring work using satellite tracking equipment on the River Niger near the Chimpanzee Conservation Centre, (CCC) on November 23, 2015 in Somoria, Guinea.

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 77

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 99,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 5% (Knoema)

7. The Philippines

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 83

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 6,621,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 24.7% (Knoema)

6. Madagascar

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 93

Number of tourist arrivals in 2018: 291,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 15.7% (Knoema)

5. Ethiopia

EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images Ethiopian Orthodox devotees walk between the rock-hewn churches of Saint Gabriel and Saint Raphael in Lalibela, Ethiopia, on March 7, 2019

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 99

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 933,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 9.4% (Knoema)

4. Venezuela

amnat30/Shutterstock The Coast at the beach Playa Pedro Gonzalez in the town of Pedro Gonzalaz on the Isla Margarita in the Caribbean sea of Venezuela.

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 101

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 427,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 9.7% (Knoema)

3. Pakistan

Reuters Indian Sikh pilgrims visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 154

Number of tourist arrivals in 2012: 966,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 7.1% (Knoema)

2. India

Reuters The Taj Mahal is reflected in a puddle in Agra.

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 172

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 15,543,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 9.2% (Knoema)

1. Bangladesh

Chobi_Wala/Shutterstock Boats in Arial Beel, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 944

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 1,026,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 4.4% (Knoema)

