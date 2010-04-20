15 Drill-Crazy Countries That Are Rapidly Running Out Of Oil

30 countries produce over 500,000 barrels of oil per day.



While some petro powers could keep it up for a century, many will run dry in the next 20 years.

The lucky ones may increase reserves through exploration and technology. But as we know in America, doing so can be hard. The final option will be growing dependence on imports.

15 Countries That Are Burning Through Oil Reserves >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.