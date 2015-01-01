These Are The Countries That Will Party The Hardest On New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations come with a lot of expectations — and one of them is the fact that you will be staying up until dawn toasting to the new year.

But if all you want to do is have a bit of champagne and call it a night, you’re not alone.

According to data collected by Jawbone, a fitness tracker company, nearly one third of Americans are asleep before midnight.

Jawbone collected information from hundreds of thousands of its users who track their sleep patterns through the wristband UP, and broke it down geographically.

With that data they created a map that shows just how late people from around the world stay up on New Year’s Eve:

Apparently the best country to party in on New Year’s Eve is Russia. Since Christmas was removed from the calendar during the Soviet era, all of the traditions of Christmas were moved to New Year’s Eve. The holiday has become a “super-holiday,” in which people stay up late drinking, “Father Frost” comes to give gifts to children, and people decorate “New Year trees.”

Only 71.2% of jawbone users in the U.S. make it to midnight, compared to the astounding 95.4% of Russians who are awake. In the United Kingdom 84% of users are up until midnight, 79.4% in Canada, and 69.9% in Australia (the country that gets the most sleep).

South American countries had a large proportion of users staying awake past midnight — in Argentina 97.5 % stayed up, 94.2% in Brazil, and 96.1% in Chile. Brian Wilt theorized that a reason the South American countries had such late average bedtimes is due to the fact that their New Year’s Eve in in the summer.

China and Israel are asleep earlier than any other countries in the world, which make sense since they both have their own New Year’s traditions that are celebrated on different days.

But the sleepy U.S. had an average bedtime of 12:55 a.m., compared to Russia’s average of 3:36 a.m.

In fact, only one city in the US made the world’s top 19 list:

So for those in the New York City area, maybe you should check out Astoria this year.

For more information on the study, check out Jawbone’s website here.

