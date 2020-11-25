Americans can now travel to 47 nations for vacation and tourism — here's the list of every open country and how to get there

ShutterLibrary/Shutterstock; Samantha Lee/Business Insider The US passport has lost its strength significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic and Americans are left with few options on where to travel.

While many countries are not allowing US travellers during the coronavirus crisis, some nations are open to Americans.

The United Kingdom, Caribbean countries, and select international locales are allowing tourists from the US.

Many countries require you to show a negative COVID-19 test and airline schedules are severely reduced, limiting options on how to get to the newly-opened destinations.

The world is re-opening, and Americans have more travel options for travel destinations than they have had since March.

The problem is that the American passport has significantly lost its power since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Rising cases of the virus and the US government’s ongoing travel restrictions barring entry for non-citizens into the country have turned the world against hosting American visitors, despite the economic benefit they bring. As a result, US passport holders can visit just a fraction of the world’s countries, and are largely bound to North America for travel.

Central American and Caribbean countries were the most receptive to Americans over the summer, while most of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and Oceania remain closed off. Every continent has a handful of countries willing to accept US visitors, but most require mandatory quarantine upon arrival, or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Another problem: getting to some of the countries that are letting in Americans isn’t as easy as hopping on the first flight. Even those who can show a recent negative COVID-19 test must deal with the fact that airlines have greatly scaled back their schedules, with some countries not allowing US citizens to transfer through their airports at all.

Travellers seeking to journey to these countries should opt for non-stop flights to minimise potential disruptions. If connecting through a third country is required, Americans should check with their airline and the local US embassy to ensure they will be granted passage.

Here’s where Americans can travel in the age of coronavirus and how to get there.

Albania — no test required

GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP via Getty Images Tourists on the beach of Llaman in Albania in 2019.

Restrictions: Travellers do not need a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine upon arrival.

How to get there: Tirana International Airport in Albania’s capital serves as the primary point of entry for foreign arrivals. US passengers can utilise European airlines to get to there including British Airways, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Austrian Airlines, and Lufthansa, which all allow US passengers to transit to third-countries through their hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Albania page for the most updated information.



Antigua and Barbuda — test within seven days of travel required

Chris Jackson/Getty Images A catamaran sits on the beach in Dickenson Bay, Antigua in 2008.

Restrictions: Antigua and Barbuda requires a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of travel.

How to get there: All international flights to Antigua and Barbuda utilise V.C. Bird International Airport in St John’s as the main point of entry. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and United Airlines all serve St John’s from their East Coast hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States page for the most updated information.



Armenia — test required upon arrival

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Restrictions: Travellers will need to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Armenia, or may choose to self-quarantine for 14 days.

How to get there: Zvartnots International Airport in the capital of Yerevan serves as the main point of entry for foreigners entering the country. European airlines serving the country include Brussels Airlines, Aeroflot, Air France, Austrian Airlines, and LOT Polish Airlines, all of which offer one-stop connections from the US and allow transfers through their hubs.

Qatar Airways also serves Yerevan through its Doha hub where US citizens are allowed to transit.



Visit the US Embassy in Armenia page for the most updated information.



Aruba — test within 72 hours of travel required

Shutterstock/Natalia Barsukova

Restrictions: Travellers will need to upload a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to departure as part of a required entry card submitted online. Americans from states deemed lower risk by Aruba have the option of taking a test upon arrival for $US75.

How to get there: Queen Beatrix International Airport in Oranjestad serves as the primary point of entry for international arrivals to the island nation. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines all serve Aruba from cities across the US.



Visit the US Consulate General in Curacao and Visit Aruba page for the most updated information.



Bangladesh – test within 72 hours of travel required

Mohd Firdaus Zulkefili/EyeEm/Getty Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Restrictions: Travellers will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours prior to their travel and undergo temperature screening upon arrival.

How to get there: Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is the country’s primary international gateway. Middle Eastern airlines including Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Emirates offer one-stop connections from cities across the US.

Passengers transiting through the United Arab Emirates on Emirates will need to present a negative COVID-19 test from a maximum of 96 hours before departure.



Visit the US Embassy in Bangladesh page for the most updated information.



Barbados — test within 72 hours of travel required

Getty/Holger Leue

Restrictions: Travellers will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours prior to their travel.

How to get there: Grantley Adams International Airport near Bridgetown serves as the primary point of entry for international arrivals to the island nation. American Airlines and JetBlue Airways serve the airport from their East Cubs hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Barbados page for the most updated information.



Belarus — no test required

Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Restrictions: Travellers do not need to submit a COVID-19 test result to enter Belarus or self-quarantine upon arrival. However, the US Embassy has advised Americans to reconsider travel amid massive demonstrations following the Eastern European country’s disputed election results.

How to get there: Minsk National Airport in the country’s capital serves as the primary point of entry for international arrivals. European airlines including Austrian Airlines, Aeroflot, LOT Polish Airlines, and Lufthansa, as well as Turkish Airlines, all serve the airport with one-stop connections to the US and allow transits through their hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Belarus page for the most updated information.



Bermuda — test within seven days of travel required

Cavan Images/Getty Images

Restrictions: Travellers must upload a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days of departure 48 hours before arriving in Bermuda.

How to get there: L.F. Wade International Airport in Hamilton serves as the primary point of entry to the island nation. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and JetBlue Airways all serve Bermuda from their East Coast hubs.



Visit the US Consulate in Bermuda and Bermuda Travel Authority page for the most updated information.



Bosnia and Herzegovina – test within 48 hours of travel required

Reuters

Restrictions: Travellers must upload a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days of departure 48 hours before arriving in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

How to get there: Sarajevo International Airport in the capital city is the country’s primary international gateway. European airlines including Air Serbia and Austrian Airlines, as well the Turkish Airlines, offer one-stop connections through their hubs from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina page for the most updated information.



Brazil — no test required

Christian Adams/Getty

Restrictions: The US State Department has a “Do Not Travel” warning placed against Brazil – its highest restriction. However, Americans can go to Brazil without testing for the coronavirus.

How to get there: Brazil’s economic hub, Sao Paulo, is currently the primary gateway to the country. US airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines – as well as South America’s LATAM Airlines – offer non-stop flights from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Brazil page for the most updated information.



Cambodia — test within 72 hours of travel required

Ralf Siemieniec/Shutterstock

Restrictions: Travellers will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours prior to their travel and undergo an additional test upon arrival. They must also put down a $US2,000 deposit for potential coronavirus treatment.

How to get there: Phnom Penh International Airport in the capital city serves as the country’s primary gateway for international arrivals. Asian airlines including Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, and EVA Air offer one-stop connections from the US and transits through their hub airports.

Passengers transiting through Taiwan must have connections shorter than eight hours.



Visit the US Embassy in Cambodia page for the most updated information.



Colombia — test within 96 hours of travel required

Restrictions: Travellers will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken 96 hours prior to their travel.

How to get there: Five airports serve as international gateways to Colombia including in El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Rafael Núñez International Airport in Cartagena, José María Córdova International Airport in Medellin, Ernesto Cortissoz International Airport in Barranquilla, and Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport in Cali. All major US international airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, as well as Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways, serve various Colombian cities from cities across the US.

Colombia’s flag carrier, Avianca, has also restarted flights between the US and cities across the country, while low-cost airline Viva Air Colombia offers flights between Miami and Medellin.



Visit the US Embassy in Colombia page for the most updated information.



Costa Rica – test within 72 hours of travel and test on arrival required

Kryssia Campos/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers from select American states can enter Costa Rica and will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours prior to their travel, as well as undergo an additional test upon arrival. They must also place a $US2,000 deposit for potential coronavirus treatment.

How to get there: Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia serve as the two gateways for international arrivals to Costa Rica. Nearly every major US airline serves Costa Rica including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue Airways from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Costa Rica page for the most updated information.



Croatia – test within 72 hours of travel and test on arrival required

Jorg Greuel/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours prior to their travel and undergo an additional test upon arrival. They must also put down a $US2,000 deposit for potential coronavirus treatment.

How to get there: Zagreb Airport and Dubrovnik Airport are currently the two primary international gateways for Croatia. European airlines including Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air Serbia, and Austrian Airlines, as well as Turkish Airlines, serve the country and allow US citizens to transfer through their airports.

American Airlines inaugurated a non-stop route between Philadelphia and Dubrovnik but cancelled the service for the remainder of 2020.



Visit the US Embassy in Croatia page for the most updated information.



Dominica – test within 72 hours of travel and test on arrival required

David Madison/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours prior to their travel and undergo an additional test upon arrival.

How to get there: As Dominica does not have non-stop connections to the US, the easiest way for Americans to reach the island is through San Juan, Puerto Rico. Air Sunshine and Seaborne Airlines are the only two US airlines to connect the countries, doing so through San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport.

Travellers can purchase single-itinerary tickets to Dominica through American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and JetBlue Airways. Puerto Rico also requires mainland arrivals to present a negative COVID-19 test if leaving the airport.



Visit the US Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States page for the most updated information.



Dominican Republic – no test required

Massimo Borchi/Atlantide Phototravel/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers do not need a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine upon arrival.

How to get there: International airports in the Dominican Republic with non-stop flights to the US include Cibao International Airport in Santiago, Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Punta Cana International Airport in Punta Cana, and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata.

Most major US airlines serve the country through those airports including JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, and Seaborne Airlines.



Visit the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic page for the most updated information.



Ecuador — test required within 10 days of travel

John and Tina Reid/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 10 days of travel.

How to get there: Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Quito and José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil serve as the two international gateways for Ecuador. Major US airlines serving the South American country include American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, and Eastern Airlines.

Travellers flying to the Galapagos Islands also need to enter Ecuador and transit through Quito or Guayaquil.



Visit the US Embassy in Ecuador page for the most updated information.



Egypt — test required within 72 days of travel

Nick Brundle Photography/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours before travel.

How to get there: Cairo International Airport is the main international gateway for Egypt with secondary points of entry including Luxor, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Aqaba. All are served by EgyptAir, which offers a non-stop flight between New York and Cairo, as well as several European, North African, and Middle Eastern airlines offering one-stop connections and allow US citizens to transit through their hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Egypt page for the most updated information.



Ethiopia – test within 72 hours of travel required

Guido Cozzi/Atlantide Phototravel/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours before travel. Those without a test result must quarantine at a government facility for seven days and then for seven additional days at their home.

How to get there: Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in the capital city is Ethiopia’s primary international gateway. The country’s flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, offers one-stop connections from Newark, Chicago, and Washington while Middle Eastern airlines including Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines also offer one-stop itineraries to the country from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Ethiopia page for the most updated information.



French Polynesia — test required within 72 hours of travel

Julie Zoney/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours prior to their travel, and then test again within the first four days of their trip.

How to get there: Fa’a’ā International Airport in Papeete on the island of Tahiti serves as the primary international gateway to Tahiti. Four airlines offer non-stop flights from the US including Ait Tahiti Nui and Air France from Los Angeles, French Bee and United Airlines from San Francisco, and Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu.



Visit the U.S. Embassy in Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu page for the most updated information.



Ghana — test required within 72 hours of travel

John Seaton Callahan/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to their travel, and then test again upon arrival at the airport.

How to get there: Kotoka International Airport in Accra is the country’s primary international gateway. Delta Air Lines offers a non-stop flight from New York with one-stop connections to cities throughout the US while European airlines including British Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, and TAP Air Portugal also offer one-stop itineraries through their hubs.



Visit the U.S. Embassy in Ghana page for the most updated information.



Grenada — test required within 10 days of travel and a 14-day quarantine

Juana Mari Moya/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to upload a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 10 days of travel. They will then be tested again upon arrival and required to spend 14 days in self-approved quarantine. Those who test positive will quarantine for 14 days in a state facility.

How to get there: Maurice Bishop International Airport in St George’s serves the island nation of Grenada. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue Airways all fly to the country from their East Coast hubs.

Flights are currently limited to the island with no US carrier scheduled to serve Grenada until October. Air Canada also serves the country via Toronto with one-stop connecting itineraries available to US citizens.



Visit the US Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States page for the most updated information.



Haiti — no test required

John Seaton Callahan/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine upon arrival.

How to get there: Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince is the main international gateway to Haiti. Four US carriers serve the airport including American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, and Eastern Airlines from cities across the East Coast, while Air France also connects Port-au-Prince with Miami.



Visit the US Embassy in Haiti page for the most updated information.



Honduras — test required within 72 hours of travel

Hugo Caballero/EyeEm/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours prior to their travel.

How to get there: Toncontín International Airport in the capital of Tegucigalpa is the primary international gateway for Honduras. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines serve the country from some of their East Coast and Texas hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Honduras page for the most updated information.



Ireland — no test required

Peter Unger/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. Visitors must self-isolate at an address they disclose on a government form upon arrival.

How to get there: Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport are the primary international gateways for arrivals into Ireland. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, as well as Aer Lingus, connect the two countries from cities across the US with non-stop flights.



Visit the US Embassy in Ireland page for the most updated information.



Jamaica — test required within 10 days of travel

Lucky photographer/Shutterstock.com

Restrictions: Visitors must upload a negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of travel at Jamaica’s tourism website.

How to get there: Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay are the two international gateways for arriving Americans. Most major US airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines serve the country from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Jamaica page for the most updated information.



Kenya — test required within 96 hours of travel

Buena Vista Images/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 96 hours of travel, and undergo a temperature and health check upon arrival.

How to get there: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi is the country’s primary international gateway with flag carrier Kenya Airways resuming non-stop flights to New York on October 30. European and Middle Eastern airlines including KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, British Airways, EgyptAir, Lufthansa, Air France, and Qatar Airways also offer one-stop connections from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Kenya page for the most updated information.



Kosovo — no test required

Restrictions: Travellers do not need a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine upon arrival. However, the US Embassy urges against travel to Kosovo, stating that the “health situation is deteriorating, and public institutions are struggling to keep up with demand.”

How to get there: Pristina International Airport is the sole passenger airport serving Kosovo and its main international gateway. Austrian Airlines and Turkish Airlines currently offer one-stop connections to Pristina from cities across the US and allow Americans to transit through their hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Kosovo page for the most updated information.



Maldives — test required within 72 hours of travel

Jimmy Im for Business Insider

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.

How to get there: Velana International Airport near the capital of Male is the primary international gateway for foreign visitors. Global airlines serving the Maldives include Lufthansa, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Cathay Pacific, Turkish Airlines, and Etihad Airways.

Passengers transiting through the United Arab Emirates on Emirates or Etihad Airways will need to present a negative COVID-19 test from a maximum of 96 hours before departure.



Visit the US Mission to Maldives page for the most updated information.



Mexico — no test required

Restrictions: Travellers do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine upon arrival.

How to get there: Mexico has no shortage of international airports with non-stop flights from the US. Nearly every major US airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Alaska Airlines, as well as Aeromexico, VivaAerobus, and Volaris serve numerous cities in Mexico from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Mexico page for the most updated information.



Montenegro — test required within 72 hours of travel

Shutterstock

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.

How to get there: Podgorica Airport and Tivat Airport are Montenegro’s two international gateways. European airlines including Air Serbia, Austrian Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, as well as Turkish Airlines, offer one-stop connections between the US and Montenegro and allow US citizens to transit through their hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Montenegro page for the most updated information.



Morocco — travel company or hotel reservation required along with test within 48 hours of travel

Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of travel. They also need a reservation with a Moroccan hotel or travel agency, or a business invitation from a local company,

How to get there: Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca and Marrakesh Menara Airport serve as the country’s two primary international gateways, with secondary cities including Rabat, Fes, and Tangier also receiving international flights. The country’s flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc, offers non-stop flights between New York and Casablanca and may resume additional flights from Boston, Miami, and Washington.

International airlines including TAP Air Portugal, Air Canada, and Air France also offer one-stop connections through their hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in Morocco page for the most updated information.



Namibia — test required within 72 hours of travel

Francesco Ciccotti/Getty

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.

How to get there: Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek is the country’s primary international gateway. Qatar Airways currently offers one-stop connections through its Doha hub from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Namibia page for the most updated information.



North Macedonia — test required within 72 hours of travel

Getty Images/Paul Biris

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.

How to get there: Skopje International Airport in the capital city is the primary international gateway for North Macedonia. Air Serbia, Turkish Airlines, Austrian Airlines, and LOT Polish Airlines all serve North Macedonia, offer one-stop connections to the US, and allow Americans to transit through their hubs.



Visit the US Embassy in North Macedonia page for the most updated information.



Panama — test required within 48 hours of travel

Reuters

Restrictions: Panama will reopen its international borders on October 12 and travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of travel for entry. Travellers with a less recent test will need to undergo additional screening upon arrival in the form of a rapid test at a cost of approximately $US30.

How to get there: Tocumen International Airport in Panama City is the country’s primary international gateway. American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Spirit Airlines all serve Panama City from their hubs across the US.

Panama’s flag carrier, Copa Airlines, also connects the country with cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Panama and Visit Panama page for the most updated information.



Rwanda — test required within 120 hours of travel, along with a 24-hour quarantine

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 24 hours of travel. They will be transported to their designated quarantine hotel upon arrival, tested again, and then allowed to leave once the test comes back negative.

How to get there: Kigali International Airport in the capital city is the main international gateway serving Rwanda. Brussels Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines all offer one-stop connections between the US and Rwanda and allow US citizens to transit through their hub airports.



Visit the US Embassy in Rwanda page for the most updated information.



Serbia — no test required if coming from US

Restrictions: Travellers do not need a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine upon arrival if they are coming from the US. But if they are coming from North Macedonia, Croatia, Bulgaria, or Romania, they must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of travel

How to get there: Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport is the country’s primary international gateway serving the capital city. Air Serbia offers non-stop flights between New York and Belgrade while European airlines including Lufthansa, Aeroflot, LOT Polish Airlines, as well as Turkish Airlines, offer one-stop connections to cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Serbia page for the most updated information.



Sint Maarten — test required within 120 hours of travel

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 120 hours of travel. They may not enter the French side of the island, Saint Martin.

How to get there: Princess Juliana International Airport on the Dutch side of the island acts as the primary gateway for visitors visiting either side of the island. Major US airlines offering non-stop flights between the two countries include American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

Seaborne Airlines also operates flights between Sint Maarten and San Juan.



Visit the US Embassy in the Dutch Caribbean States page for the most updated information.



South Korea — 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government-designated hotel

Cj Nattanai/Shutterstock

Restrictions: Travellers do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test, but they will be tested upon arrival and required to quarantine for 14 days at a government-designated facility. This will cost approximately $US1,400 to $US2,100.

How to get there: Incheon International Airport near Seoul is the primary international gateway for Americans entering the country. All big three US airlines, and South Korea’s Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, connect Seoul and cities across the US with non-stop flights.



Visit the US Embassy in South Korea page for the most updated information.



Saint Barth’s — test required within 72 hours of travel

Onne van der Wal/Getty Images

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.

How to get there: Visitors to Saint Barthelemy often have to pass through a third country or island and transfer to a boat or small aircraft capable of utilising the island’s notoriously challenging airport. Tradewind Aviation offers flights from San Juan and St. Thomas while St. Barth’s Commuter and Winair offer flights from nearby Sint Maarten.



Visit the US Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States page for the most updated information.



Saint Lucia — test required within 7 days of travel

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within seven days of travel.

How to get there: Hewanorra International Airport is Saint Lucia’s main international gateway for visiting Americans. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and JetBlue Airways all serve the country from cities across the US.



Visit the US Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States page for the most updated information.



Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — test required within 7 days of travel

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within seven days of travel. US citizens will be quarantined at a government-designated facility for five days and re-tested prior to release.

How to get there: Argyle International Airport in Kingstown is the sole international airport serving Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. American Airlines offers the only non-stop flights between the two countries on a US carrier while Air Canada offers one-stop connections through Toronto.



Visit the US Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States page for the most updated information.



Tanzania — test required

Craig Lovell/Getty Images

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result, though Tanzania’s US embassy has not specified when this test needs to be taken.

How to get there: Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro International Airport in Northern Tanzania both act as international gateways for the sub-Saharan country most famous for Serengeti National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro. European and Middle Eastern airlines including KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, EgyptAir, and Emirates all connect Tanzania with the US through hubs that allow transfers for Americans.

Passengers transiting through the United Arab Emirates on Emirates will need to present a negative COVID-19 test from a maximum of 96 hours before departure.



Visit the US Embassy in Tanzania page for the most updated information.



Turkey — no test required

Reuters

Restrictions: Travellers do not need a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine upon arrival.

How to get there: Istanbul Airport is the primary international gateway to Turkey though the country has numerous international airports with one-stop connections to the US through Europe and the Middle East. Turkish Airlines offers the only non-stop flight between Turkey and the US, serving cities throughout the country.



Visit the US Embassy in Turkey page for the most updated information.



Turks and Caicos — test required within 5 days of travel

Restrictions: Travellers will need to upload a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 5 days of travel.

How to get there: Providenciales International Airport in the country’s capital acts as the primary international gateway for American visitors. Major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and JetBlue Airways all serve the country.



Visit the US Embassy in Turks and Caicos page for the most updated information.



United Arab Emirates — test required within 48 hours of travel and travel limited to Dubai

Reuters

Restrictions: Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of travel and may only visit Dubai.

How to get there: Dubai International Airport serves as the main international gateway for Americans travelling to Dubai. Emirates offers the only non-stop flights between the US and Dubai with service to cities across the country.



Visit the US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates page for the most updated information.



United Kingdom — no test required but mandatory 14-day quarantine

Reuters/Matthew Childs

Restrictions: Travellers do not need a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. However, they must self-quarantine for 14 days.

How to get there: London is the primary gateway to the country with Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport receiving international arrivals from the US. The big three international US airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, as well as UK carriers British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways, all fly to London and a few secondary cities in the country.



Visit the US Embassy in the United Kingdom and UK Border Agency page for the most updated information.



