15 destinations that are reopening to American tourists

jannoon028/Shutterstock The Maldives will welcome international visitors starting July 25.

Countries are slowly reopening to international visitors. Each country’s reopening plan varies, and some destinations have limited where visitors can travel from.

With the US’ high coronavirus numbers, many countries have continued to restrict American travellers. However, other countries have announced that US citizens are welcome to visit and vacation.

Each country has outlined a plan to reopen, and it often requires visitors to bring a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. Some countries are requiring visitors to have medical insurance and complete online health questionnaires.

It’s important that travellers research the destination before visiting and understand how their trip might be different.

Packing for a trip looks different today. Face masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves fill carry-on bags. A negative COVID-19 test may also be on your packing list.

As countries begin to reopen to international tourists, destinations are implementing different regulations and requirements in order to welcome visitors. Some destinations, like St. Lucia and Bermuda, require travellers to have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight. Other places will require visitors to have travel insurance.

It’s imperative that people planning to travel research the destination they plan to visit. These rules are constantly changing and are designed to keep travellers and the country’s residents safe.

Here are some of the first destinations to welcome back tourists living in the US.

Editor’s note: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s recommendations in the Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

The United Kingdom never officially closed its borders, but visitors from the US will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

f11photo/Shutterstock Edinburgh, Scotland, will issue fines if visitors and citizens don’t follow the mandatory quarantine.

If you’re willing to hunker down for 14 days, Americans can visit England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The mandatory quarantine was put in place on June 8, and fines can be issued if visitors do not self-isolate. Travellers must complete a Public Health Locator Form and provide UK officials with proof of accommodation.

At the time of writing, the UK had the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases at 313,470 and 43,660 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Serbia was one of the first countries to welcome American visitors in May.

S-F/Shutterstock Belgrade, Serbia, has become a popular tourist spot in the country.

According to the US embassy in Serbia, all coronavirus-related entry restrictions for both Serbian citizens and foreign visitors were lifted on May 22. At the time of writing, international visitors do not need to bring a negative COVID-19 test and no quarantine will be necessary upon entering the country.

However, the government of Serbia said this could change at any point, and US citizens should monitor the embassy’s website for updates related to COVID-19.

Serbia saw 14,564 coronavirus cases and 277 related deaths at the time of writing, per Johns Hopkins.

Tanzania reopened its borders to visitors on June 1.

Craig Lovell/Getty Images Tanzania is a popular safari destination.

The Government of Tanzania lifted its border restrictions and reopened its airports for international travel on June 1.

On the plane ride over, visitors will fill out a Health Surveillance Form and submit them to Port Health authorities. According to the US embassy in Tanzania, all travellers will be subjected to intensive screenings and, if necessary, COVID-19 rapid testing upon arrival.

Tanzania has recorded 509 coronavirus cases and 21 coronavirus-related deaths, per Johns Hopkins. The US embassy notes on its website that the Tanzanian government has not released numbers on COVID-19 cases and related deaths since April 29, and the risk of contracting the virus “remains high.”

As early as June 4, Americans could visit St. Lucia.

Shutterstock The Caribbean island has a strong tourism industry.

The island closed its borders to travellers on March 23 and officially reopened them on June 4.

Travellers must provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of boarding their flight. Once in the country, they will go through temperature checks and are required to wear a face mask in public spaces, according to the St. Lucia Tourism Authority.

St. Lucia saw 19 confirmed cases and zero coronavirus deaths at the time of writing, according to Johns Hopkins.

Jamaica has been welcoming American visitors since mid-June.

Daniel Grill/Getty The country closed its borders in late March but officially reopened on June 15.

In order to visit, travellers will need to complete the Travel Authorization prior to check-in for a flight to Jamaica,according to the official tourism site. This online application assesses the health risk of visitors.

The country is controlling entry, and passengers from “high-risk countries” will be required to take a COVID-19 test. The Jamaica Tourist Board deems travellers “high risk” if they’re travelling from, or through countries where there is high community transmission, according to its website.

The country is reopening in phases, starting with its “Resilient Corridor.” The entire country will not be opened to visitors. Instead, the main thoroughfare from Negril along the north coast to Port Antonio is currently open for travellers.

At the time of writing, Jamaica had 698 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

Travellers can escape to the Bahamas starting in July.

alarico/Shutterstock The colourful Caribbean city will open to commercial travel starting July 1.

People interested in travelling to the Bahamas will need to bring a negative coronavirus test and complete an online Health Visa, according to the official tourism site.

The Caribbean country reopened to private yachts, boaters, and aeroplanes starting on June 15, but as of July 1, anyone can visit. However, visitors will be required to follow the country’s curfew, which lasts from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

According to Johns Hopkins, the Bahamas had 104 confirmed cases and 11 coronavirus-related deaths at the time of writing.

The Dominican Republic entered phase four of reopening on July 1, and Americans are welcome to visit.

Cam Greene The Dominican Tree House Village in the Dominican Republic.

During phase four, borders will reopen to international visitors, according to the official tourism site for the Dominican Republic.

The country has not outlined any requirements for visitors to enter on its official website. However, Lucien Echavarria, director at the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, previously told the Caribbean Journal that all airports will be open July 1 and about half of the island’s hotels will reopen. Echavarria said guests should expect temperature checks and other safety precautions at the airport.

At the time of writing, the Dominican Republic saw 31,816 cases of COVID-19 and 733 related deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

Some seaside Egyptian resorts will open for international tourists on July 1.

Anton Petrus/Getty Images Sunset on the Red Sea in Egypt.

A select number of seaside resorts in areas of Egypt that saw fewer cases of the coronavirus will open starting on July 1, according to Reuters.

The southern part of the Sinai Peninsula, the Red Sea resort areas, and Marsa Matrouh are scheduled to open. Other international flights, including those to the Cairo airport, are still suspended.

Egypt had 66,754 confirmed cases and 2,872 coronavirus-related deaths at the time of writing, according to Johns Hopkins.

Americans willing to take multiple coronavirus tests can visit Bermuda starting July 1.

Cavan Images/Getty Images Bermuda’s government is also asking visitors to wear a mask and social distance while travelling throughout the country.

Before stepping onto a flight to Bermuda, passengers must have a negative COVID test and travel insurance, according to a press release from the Bermuda travel authority. Once they reach the airport, they will take a second test and will be required to isolate on the property of their accommodations until results are ready. According to the press release, the turnaround time is between four and eight hours for flight passengers that arrive during the day.

Additionally, within 48 hours of arrival, travellers will need to complete an online travel authorization process, which costs $US75.

Throughout a visitor’s vacation, they will also be asked to complete additional tests on day three, day seven, and day 14 of their stay, as well as take their temperature twice per day and report it via an online portal.

Bermuda saw 146 coronavirus cases and nine related deaths at the time of writing, according to Johns Hopkins.

Aruba plans to open its borders to Americans on July 10.

Jo Ann Snover/Shutterstock Starting July 10, Americans can visit the island of Aruba.

The Government of Aruba and the Department of Public Health recently announced its reopening plans, and US citizens will be welcomed to the country starting July 10.

Before visiting, travellers will be required to complete the Embarkation/Disembarkation card process online and obtain Aruba Visitors Insurance.Visitors are encouraged to take a COVID-19 test before travelling to Aruba and present proof of negative results upon landing. However, travellers also have the option to pre-pay $US75 for a mandatory test upon arrival, but they will be required to quarantine while test results are assessed.

When entering, travellers will be greeted with open salons, movie theatres, shopping malls, and both indoor and outdoor restaurants, which began reopening at the end of May.

The country recommends checking its official tourism site frequently for updates related to COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins, the country saw 101 coronavirus cases and three confirmed deaths as of June 30.

Starting on July 15, anyone can visit the Maldives with no restrictions.

INSIDER Overwater bungalows in the Maldives.

The Maldives’ ambitious plan to reopen includes few restrictions. Tourists will not be required to quarantine or bring a negative COVID-19 test, unlike many other countries reopening to tourists, according to CNN.

However, travellers will be required to show a booking confirmation and can only stay at one resort for the duration of their trip.

The country has created a “Safe Tourism Licence” for facilities that follow government safety and sanitary regulations. The Ministry of Tourism’s guide for restarting tourism in the Maldives is 27 pages long.

The island country had a total of 2,337 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths at the time of writing, per Johns Hopkins.

A trip to Mexico could happen for Americans after July 21.

jdross75/Shutterstock Cancun, Mexico, has also offered travel incentives for visitors.

Mexico and the US entered a joint agreement to restrict nonessential travel between the countries until July 21, according to the US embassy in Mexico.

After that, borders may reopen to visitors. It’s important to note that the restriction has been extended two times already, so visiting Mexico in late July or early August can’t be guaranteed.

Mexico saw 216,852 coronavirus cases and 26,648 related deaths at the time of writing, per Johns Hopkins.

Visitors can travel to Turks and Caicos starting July 22.

The Meridian Club, Turks and Caicos Islands/Facebook The Meridian Club in Turks and Caicos.

Tourism is restarting on the Turks and Caicos Islands on July 22.

Visitors will need to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test and medical insurance upon arrival, according to the Turks and Caicos Tourism Board. Face masks will also be mandatory in public spaces.

The British Overseas Territory had 41 coronavirus cases and one coronavirus-related death at the time of writing, according to Johns Hopkins.

Commercial flights to Barbados will resume July 25.

Shutterstock Paradise beach on the Caribbean island of Barbados.

While international travel to Barbados will resume July 12, the first commercial flights will leave the US on July 25.

JetBlue will resume flights on the 25, and American Airlines will follow shortly on August 5, according to the US embassy in Barbados.

US citizens will be required to bring a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the visitor’s flight. Visitors will also fill out an Embarkation/Disembarkation Card, which asks certain health and medical questions.

A majority of the island has reopened, and social gatherings of up to 500 will be allowed starting July 1.

Barbados saw a total of 9 confirmed coronavirus cases and 9 coronavirus-related deaths at the time of writing, according to Johns Hopkins.

Belize’s international airport will reopen on August 15.

Shutterstock The waterfront of Belize.

Americans can plan a vacation to Belize when the Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport opens on August 15, the Belize Tourism Board announced.

Travellers can either bring a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their flight, or they can opt to take a test at the airport. At the airport, travellers will be expected to wear a mask, sanitize their shoes, and go through temperature checks, according to the tourism board.

Visitors will also be required to download the Belize Health App, which will assess health and help the country contact trace.

The country has implemented a tourism certification program and only hotels with a “Tourism Gold Standard Certificate of Recognition” will be allowed to reopen.

According to Johns Hopkins, Belize has 28 confirmed cases and two coronavirus-related deaths at the time of writing.

