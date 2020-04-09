Coronavirus basic income: 13 countries around the world experimenting with direct payments to offset COVID financial fallout

Reuters The United States will send out stimulus checks.

As countries around the world bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, some governments are stepping in with direct assistance.

From monthly payments to one-time checks, many countries are putting cash directly in the hands of impacted or self-employed workers.

Others, like France and Denmark, have stepped in to subsidise workers’ wages and prevent layoffs.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have found their livelihoods – and daily lives – completely upended.

In response to the economic fallout, some governments have stepped in to cushion the blow felt by sudden closures and the shrinking of entire industries. In many countries, workers in specific sectors and self-employed citizens have found themselves particularly impacted.

From checks to basic income, here’s how different countries are providing direct assistance.

Spain is moving towards establishing a permanent basic income.

On Sunday evening, minister for economic affairs Nadia Calviño said that the government was working on implementing cash handouts. It will likely be for low-income citizens.

There is no exact plan for when handouts will begin, or what exactly it will look like.

“We’re going to do it as soon as possible,” Calviño said, Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig reports. “So it can be useful, not just for this extraordinary situation, and that it remains forever.”

Denmark will pay 75% to 90% of workers’ salaries on behalf of employers, as long as workers aren’t laid off.

In mid-March, the Danish government announced that it would give private companies 75% of their workers’ salaries for 13 weeks. Companies can only receive that money – $US3,288 a month- if they do not fire workers, Derek Thompson at The Atlantic reports.

The measure is meant to keep workers home during the pandemic; they’re not allowed to work during the three month period.

The government will also cover sick leave and give businesses money for fixed expenses like rent, Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig reports. The country may spend up to 13% of its gross domestic product financing the plan.

In the Netherlands, the government will pay up to 90% of workers’ salaries.

Companies that expect to lose at least 20% of their revenue can apply for funding. The government will then cover wages for the next three months.

Companies are only eligible for funding if they don’t lay off workers during the time the government provides aid.

The UK government will pay up to 80% of workers’ wages, a first for the country.

caption Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The plan will cover around $US3,000 a month, Zeballos-Roig reports. And companies could use it retroactively, rehiring any workers who were laid off.

In addition, the government has given free cash grants to small businesses.

France is offering self-employed workers up to $US1,600.

Around 600,000 French citizens can receive the money if lockdowns stopped them from working or reduced business by 70%, reports Melissa Eddy at The New York Times.

Additionally, the country is spending $US50 billion to pay businesses to keep workers employed, according to Liz Alderman at The New York Times.

“There’s a very different strategy in Europe than in the United States about how to manage this recession,” Patrick Artus, chief economist of Paris-based Natixis Bank, told Alderman. “The idea is to have no layoffs or company closures, so that when the coronavirus is finally under control the economy can start right back up.”

Germany is offering aid to small employers and freelancers, and 150,000 workers in Berlin received direct assistance within days.

caption Chancellor Angela Merkel.

All 16 states in Germany are offering payments to smaller businesses and self-employed citizens, Eddy reports. The aid comes from a combination of state funds and federal support from the country’s coronavirus package.

In Berlin, this group accounts for almost a quarter of all business. The process for receiving aid there has reportedly been noteworthy for its efficiency.

“We are all pretty amazed,” Laurenz Bostedt, a freelance photographer, told Eddy. “It went surprisingly fast and was all refreshingly well-organised.”

Italy will give around $US650 to self-employed and seasonal workers.

The day after applications for funds opened, the website crashed, Eddy reports.

The United States will send many Americans $US1,200 stimulus checks.

caption Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Many Americans will automatically receive their checks, Business Insider’s Libby Kane and Tanza Loudenback report. For those who use direct deposit, payments should arrive in mid-April.

Not everyone will receive $US1,200; you can use an online calculator to figure out how much you’ll receive.

In Brussels, self-employed workers are eligible for replacement income in March and April.

The different regions of Belgium have offered different payments. Brussels will compensate those who are self-employed and have either had to stop working or had work disrupted for at least seven days.

The different regions are all offering funding to impacted cultural sectors.

South Korea will cover 70% or more of wages.

Some contractors and self-employed or part-time workers may also be eligible for a one-time cash payment, The New York Times reports.

Malaysia is offering direct handouts to workers in some impacted industries.

Bus and taxi drivers, tour guides, immigration workers, and medical workers will all receive money from Malaysia’s coronavirus package, Bloomberg reports.

Ireland introduced weekly emergency payments for self-employed people and those who had lost their jobs.

Payments were about $US220 a week, according to Reuters. Over 58,000 people had claimed them just three days after the announcement.

In Australia, over 6 million “low-income earners” will receive $US750 cash payments.

caption Prime minister Scott Morrison.

“Frankly, it is about a cash injection into the Australian economy, which supports small businesses and supports medium businesses,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, according to The Guardian.

“That, in turn, supports the jobs, which means people can continue to participate positively in the economy and have greater confidence going forward.”

In Hong Kong, the government will pay 50% of workers’ salaries for six months.

caption Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

The government will also funnel over $US100 million into a program that helps workers learn new skills and businesses implement more technology, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

Additionally, the government will add 30,000 new jobs in the next two years.

“In these unprecedented circumstances, the government must have some unprecedented responses – to help businesses to survive, safeguard employment, and minimise the burden on businesses and citizens,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said, according to SCMP.

