10 Countries Where A Catastrophic Natural Disaster Is Waiting To Happen

What are the natural disasters you should really worry about?A fascinating report from Maplecroft ranks countries by (1) economic exposure to natural hazards and (2) resilience to natural hazards.



Japan, for instance, faces high economic exposure due to the size of its GDP and the frequency of natural hazards; but it also scores well for resilience due to advanced infrastructure. Indeed the UN estimates that a similar cyclone in Japan and the Philippines would cause 17 times as many casualties in the Philippines.

India and China, meanwhile, face both high economic exposure and low resilience.

#10 China China has high risks from carbon dioxide emissions from energy, corruption, and transparency and tuberculosis with scores of 3.53, 3.50 and 5.75. The scores for all are higher than the regional average. Of 196 countries, China ranked third in natural hazard risks for investors, because the country lacks resources to deal with the impact of a major disaster. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk Source: Maplecroft #9 Iran Iran faces extreme corruption and transparency risks with a score of 2.2, compared with the regional average of 3.94. Its judicial independence risk is also extremely high with a score of 1.1 against a regional average of 3.59. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft #8 Sudan The most extreme risk to Sudan comes from lack of judicial independence, which with a score of 0.07 trails the regional average of 4.15. The country also faces serious health risks, with an accumulative mineral and vitamin deficiency score of 2.27 and iron deficiency score of 0.96. While the former is close to the regional average of 2.46, its iron deficiency risk is higher than the regional average of 2.18. Health issues do affect the country's GDP growth. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft #7 Indonesia Of 196 countries, Indonesia ranked ninth for its high risk to investors from natural hazards, because the country lacks the resources to deal with impacts of a major disaster. The country also extreme score of 1.18 for its lack of judicial independence. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft #6 Myanmar Myanmar's risk of economic losses from natural disasters is extreme with a score of 2.38, that is much higher than the average regional risk score of 8.06. It also faces extreme corruption and transparency, trafficking and iron deficiency risks. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft #5 Philippines Trafficking is Philippines' most extreme risk with a score of 1.28, in a region where trafficking risks are pretty extreme. Its corruption and transparency risk score of 2.4 is also extreme. Of 196 countries, Indonesia ranked ninth for its high risk for absolute economic exposure to natural hazards and its lack of resources to deal with impacts of a major disaster. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft #4 India India has a vitamin A deficiency risk score of 0.33, against the regional average of 3.16. The blow to GDP growth because of deficiencies is high. Trafficking is also an extreme risk, with a score of 0.43 against a regional average of 3.19. Of 196 countries, India ranked sixth for its high risk for absolute economic exposure to natural hazards and its lack of resources to deal with impacts of a major disaster. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft #3 Nigeria Iron deficiency, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS risks are extremely high in Nigeria. Meanwhile its corruption and transparency risk, and judicial independence risk are extremely high, with scores of 2.4 and 1.27 respectively. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft #2 Bangladesh Bangladesh's corruption and transparency risk score is extreme at 2.4 Its tuberculosis risk score of 2.41 and trafficking score of 0.77 are extreme as well. This compares with regional scores of 2.85, 4.69 and 3.19 respectively. GDP loss because of iron and vitamin deficiencies, hunger and poverty pose high risks to the country as well. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft

#1 Pakistan Pakistan faces extreme risk of lack of judicial independence and trafficking, with a score of 0.13 for each. While, the average risk score for judicial independence in the region 3.75 and the regional trafficking score is 3.19. Its corruption and transparency, and education risks are extremely high as well. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft

#63 USA (BONUS) The U.S. has extreme risks from carbon dioxide emissions, with a score of 1.83 that's close to the regional average of 1.95. In a separate ranking, Maplecroft found that USA ranked number 1 for extreme risk for absolute economic exposure to natural hazards. Note: A score of zero represents extreme risk, and a score of 10 indicates low risk. Source: Maplecroft Don't Miss: The 15 Most Miserable Countries In The World > What about political risk? Check out dramatic pictures of the London riots >

