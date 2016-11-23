New doping tests are stripping Olympians of their medals -- here are the countries that dope the most

Sports officials are retesting urine samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and discovering more cases of doping than initially reported. So far, 28 athletes have been issues penalties — including top athletes who have since been stripped of their Olympic medals.

The International Olympic Committee is more dedicated than ever to stopping doping athletes from competing. Doping has been around since the 1960s, and 17 different nations have had athletes accused of doping. Here are the worst offenders over time.

