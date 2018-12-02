Search

These 8 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

Melina Glusac,Lauren Edmonds
Gabriela Isler of Venezuela wins Miss Universe 2013
Gabriela Isler of Venezuela wins Miss Universe 2013. Pavel Golovkin/AP
  • The Miss Universe competition was launched in 1952 to celebrate and empower women.
  • The US has the highest number of competition wins after Olivia Culpo was crowned in 2012.
  • India, Sweden, South Africa, and Mexico tied for the fifth-highest number of Miss Universe winners.
The Miss Universe competition looks to empower and celebrate women of all backgrounds.
Miss Universe 2
Brook Lee, Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss Universe 2021 Andrea Meza and Olivia Culpo pose onstage at the Miss Universe 2021. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Since 1952, the Miss Universe competition has been a global event, providing a platform for women around the world to “realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success.” 

First televised in 1955, the annual pageant airs worldwide and raked in about 5.21 million viewers in the US alone in 2017. 

All of the competitors, of course, vie for the crown — but certain countries have produced more winners than others throughout the history of the competition.

We rounded up every Miss Universe and, using the Miss Universe Organization’s archive, figured out which countries have the most titleholders. 

The United States has had eight Miss Universe winners.
Olivia Culpo pageant queen Miss Universe
Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo is from Rhode Island. Getty
1954: Miriam Stevenson

1956: Carol Morris

1960: Linda Bement

1967: Sylvia Louise Hitchcock

1980: Shawn Weatherly

1995: Chelsi Smith

1997: Brook Lee

2012: Olivia Culpo

Venezuela has produced seven Miss Universe winners.
Dayana Mendoza winning Miss Universe 2008
Dayana Mendoza winning Miss Universe 2008. Vincent Yu/AP
1979: Maritza Sayalero

1981: Irene Sáez

1986: Bárbara Palacios

1996: Alicia Machado

2008: Dayana Mendoza

2009: Stefanía Fernández

2013: Gabriela Isler

Puerto Rico has brought home five Miss Universe titles.
Miss Puerto Rico Dayanara Torres after winning Miss Universe 1993
Miss Puerto Rico Dayanara Torres after winning Miss Universe 1993. Jeff Robbins/AP
1970: Marisol Malaret

1985: Deborah Carthy-Deu

1993: Dayanara Torres

2001: Denise M. Quiñones

2006: Zuleyka Rivera

The Philippines has had four winners.
Miss Philippines 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wins the title
Miss Philippines 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wins the title. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1969: Gloria Diaz

1973: Margarita Moran

2015: Pia Wurtzbach

2018: Catriona Gray

Sweden has had three winners.
Miss Universe 1984 Sweden's Yvonne Ryding
Miss Universe 1984, Sweden’s Yvonne Ryding. PL Gould/Getty Images
1955: Hillevi Rombin

1966: Margareta Arvidsson

1984: Yvonne Ryding

South Africa also has three Miss Universe wins.
Miss Universe South Africa
Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in 2019. VALERIE MACON/Getty Images
1978: Margaret Gardiner 

2017: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

2019: Zozibini Tunzi

Mexico tied with Sweden and South Africa after Andrea Meza was crowned.
Miss Universe
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe onstage in Hollywood, Florida, on May 16, 2021. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
1991: Lupita Jones 

2010: Ximena Navarrete

2020: Andrea Meza

India now has three Miss Universe titles after Harnaaz Sandhu won the most recent competition.
Miss India at Miss Universe 2021
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel on December 13, 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images
1994: Sushmita Sen

2000: Lara Dutta

2021: Harnaaz Sandhu

