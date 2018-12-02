These 8 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

The Miss Universe competition looks to empower and celebrate women of all backgrounds.

Since 1952, the Miss Universe competition has been a global event, providing a platform for women around the world to “realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success.”

First televised in 1955, the annual pageant airs worldwide and raked in about 5.21 million viewers in the US alone in 2017.

All of the competitors, of course, vie for the crown — but certain countries have produced more winners than others throughout the history of the competition.

We rounded up every Miss Universe and, using the Miss Universe Organization’s archive, figured out which countries have the most titleholders.