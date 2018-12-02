These 8 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners
Melina Glusac,Lauren Edmonds
Dec. 13, 2021, 3:01 PM
Gabriela Isler of Venezuela wins Miss Universe 2013. Pavel Golovkin/AP
The Miss Universe competition was launched in 1952 to celebrate and empower women.
The US has the highest number of competition wins after Olivia Culpo was crowned in 2012.
India, Sweden, South Africa, and Mexico tied for the fifth-highest number of Miss Universe winners.
The Miss Universe competition looks to empower and celebrate women of all backgrounds.
Brook Lee, Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss Universe 2021 Andrea Meza and Olivia Culpo pose onstage at the Miss Universe 2021. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Since 1952, the
Miss Universe competition
has been a global event, providing a platform for women around the world to “realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success.”
First
televised in 1955, the annual pageant airs worldwide and raked in about 5.21 million viewers in the US alone in 2017.
All of the competitors, of course, vie for the crown — but certain countries have produced more winners than others throughout the history of the competition.
We rounded up every Miss Universe and, using the Miss Universe Organization’s
archive, figured out which countries have the most titleholders.
The United States has had eight Miss Universe winners.
Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo is from Rhode Island. Getty
1954: Miriam Stevenson
1956: Carol Morris
1960: Linda Bement
1967: Sylvia Louise Hitchcock
1980: Shawn Weatherly
1995: Chelsi Smith
1997: Brook Lee
2012: Olivia Culpo
Venezuela has produced seven Miss Universe winners.
Dayana Mendoza winning Miss Universe 2008. Vincent Yu/AP
1979: Maritza Sayalero
1981: Irene Sáez
1986: Bárbara Palacios
1996: Alicia Machado
2008: Dayana Mendoza
2009: Stefanía Fernández
2013: Gabriela Isler
Puerto Rico has brought home five Miss Universe titles.
Miss Puerto Rico Dayanara Torres after winning Miss Universe 1993. Jeff Robbins/AP
1970: Marisol Malaret
1985: Deborah Carthy-Deu
1993: Dayanara Torres
2001: Denise M. Quiñones
2006: Zuleyka Rivera
The Philippines has had four winners.
Miss Philippines 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wins the title. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1969: Gloria Diaz
1973: Margarita Moran
2015: Pia Wurtzbach
2018: Catriona Gray
Sweden has had three winners.
Miss Universe 1984, Sweden’s Yvonne Ryding. PL Gould/Getty Images
1955: Hillevi Rombin
1966: Margareta Arvidsson
1984: Yvonne Ryding
South Africa also has three Miss Universe wins.
Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in 2019. VALERIE MACON/Getty Images
1978: Margaret Gardiner
2017: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
2019: Zozibini Tunzi
Mexico tied with Sweden and South Africa after Andrea Meza was crowned.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe onstage in Hollywood, Florida, on May 16, 2021. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
1991: Lupita Jones
2010: Ximena Navarrete
2020: Andrea Meza
India now has three Miss Universe titles after Harnaaz Sandhu won the most recent competition.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel on December 13, 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images
1994: Sushmita Sen
2000: Lara Dutta
2021: Harnaaz Sandhu
