The 21 Countries Most Likely To Default

Photo: AP
Greek CDS are blowing out this morning, as the likelihood the country receives another bailout from eurozone leaders decline. Domestic political tensions are now threatening to derail new austerity measures, and the threat is spreading throughout the eurozone’s fringe.While much of the world has remained flat for the last month in terms of its credit risk, the eurozone’s problems have only gotten worse.
We’ve ranked the top 21 countries by today’s intraday CDS price, or the cost to insure each country’s debt. It isn’t a perfect ranking of what country is likely to default first, or when, but does show a growing consensus from market participants that the crises in these states is getting worse.
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 141.17
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 136.83
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 141.97
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 140.32
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 143.81
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 148.00
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 151.52
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 152.17
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 156.88
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 168.05
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 164.21
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 173.33
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 167.88
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 195.67
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 201.50
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 209.00
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 203.50
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 238.30
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 230.17
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 266.33
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 264.83
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 266.67
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 260.00
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 284.67
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 275.67
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 319.80
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 305.45
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 340.93
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 359.35
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 454.00
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 450.02
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 599.68
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 612.77
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 760.33
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 662.83
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 785.33
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 663.67
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1117.39
May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1026.92
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1687.87
May 23 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 1393.33
Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.
Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.