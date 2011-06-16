The 21 Countries Most Likely To Default

Photo: AP

Greek CDS are blowing out this morning, as the likelihood the country receives another bailout from eurozone leaders decline. Domestic political tensions are now threatening to derail new austerity measures, and the threat is spreading throughout the eurozone’s fringe.While much of the world has remained flat for the last month in terms of its credit risk, the eurozone’s problems have only gotten worse.



We’ve ranked the top 21 countries by today’s intraday CDS price, or the cost to insure each country’s debt. It isn’t a perfect ranking of what country is likely to default first, or when, but does show a growing consensus from market participants that the crises in these states is getting worse.

#21 Russia Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 141.17 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 136.83 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #20 Poland Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 141.97 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 140.32 Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #19 Peru Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 143.81

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #18 Kazakhstan Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 148.00 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 151.52

Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #17 Belgium Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 152.17 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 156.88

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #16 Turkey Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 168.05 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 164.21

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #15 Italy Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 173.33 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 167.88

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #14 Lithuania Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 195.67 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 201.50

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #13 Bulgaria Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 209.00 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 203.50

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #12 Romania Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 238.30 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 230.17

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #11 Croatia Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 266.33 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 264.83 Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #10 Hungary Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 266.67 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 260.00

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #9 Spain Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 284.67 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 275.67

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #8 Vietnam Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 319.80 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 305.45

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #7 Lebanon Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 340.93 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 359.35

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #6 Ukraine Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 454.00 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 450.02

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #5 Argentina Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 599.68 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 612.77

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #4 Ireland Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 760.33 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 662.83

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #3 Portugal Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 785.33 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 663.67 Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #2 Venezuela Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1117.39 May 23 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1026.92

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg) #1 Greece Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1687.87 May 23 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 1393.33

Source: CMA Datavision (via Bloomberg)

