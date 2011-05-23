The 21 Countries Most Likely To Default

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Friday’s S&P outlook downgrade of Italian sovereign debt has sent credit markets into a tailspin this morning, and made a difficult situation in Europe look even worse.Recent elections and failed austerity measures have also exacerbated the crisis, with many of Europe’s fringe states lacking the growth they need to escape their debt traps.



Now, the costs of insuring sovereign debt of eurozone states is rising again, as markets begin to be believe in the inevitability of some sort of restructuring event.

We’ve ranked the top 21 countries by today’s intraday CDS price, or the cost to insure each country’s debt. It isn’t a perfect ranking of what country is likely to default first, or when, but does show a growing consensus from market participants that the crises in these states is getting worse.

#21 Russia Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 136.83 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 135.37 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #20 Poland Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 140.32 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 140.20 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday)

#19 Israel Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 147.98 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 143.16 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #18 Kazakhstan Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 151.52

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 143.00 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #17 Belgium Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 156.88 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 147.28 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #16 Turkey Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 164.21 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 160.49 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #15 Italy Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 167.88 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 159.63 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #14 Lithuania Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 201.50 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 195.82 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #13 Bulgaria Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 203.50 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 203.04 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #12 Romania Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 230.17 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 228.87 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #11 Hungary Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 260.00 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 256.63 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #10 Croatia Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 264.83 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 257.52 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #9 Spain Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 275.67 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 261.69 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #8 Vietnam Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 305.45 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 300.61 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #7 Lebanon Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 359.35 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 355.00 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #6 Ukraine Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 450.02 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 443.00 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #5 Argentina Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 612.77 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 605.52 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #4 Ireland Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 662.83 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 639.82 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #3 Portugal Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 663.67 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 639.47 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #2 Venezuela Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1026.92 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1052.31 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday) #1 Greece Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 1393.33 Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1334.83 Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday)

