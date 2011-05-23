The 21 Countries Most Likely To Default

Friday’s S&P outlook downgrade of Italian sovereign debt has sent credit markets into a tailspin this morning, and made a difficult situation in Europe look even worse.Recent elections and failed austerity measures have also exacerbated the crisis, with many of Europe’s fringe states lacking the growth they need to escape their debt traps.

Now, the costs of insuring sovereign debt of eurozone states is rising again, as markets begin to be believe in the inevitability of some sort of restructuring event.

We’ve ranked the top 21 countries by today’s intraday CDS price, or the cost to insure each country’s debt. It isn’t a perfect ranking of what country is likely to default first, or when, but does show a growing consensus from market participants that the crises in these states is getting worse.

#21 Russia

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 136.83

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 135.37

Note: A 5-year CDS price of 1000 bps suggests it costs $1 million to insure $10 million of debt.

Source: Bloomberg (current), CMA Datavision (Friday)

#20 Poland

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 140.32

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 140.20

#19 Israel

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 147.98

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 143.16

#18 Kazakhstan

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 151.52

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 143.00

#17 Belgium

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 156.88

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 147.28

#16 Turkey

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 164.21

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 160.49

#15 Italy

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 167.88

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 159.63

#14 Lithuania

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 201.50

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 195.82

#13 Bulgaria

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 203.50

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 203.04

#12 Romania

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 230.17

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 228.87

#11 Hungary

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 260.00

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 256.63

#10 Croatia

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 264.83

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 257.52

#9 Spain

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 275.67

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 261.69

#8 Vietnam

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 305.45

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 300.61

#7 Lebanon

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 359.35

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 355.00

#6 Ukraine

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 450.02

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 443.00

#5 Argentina

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 612.77

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 605.52

#4 Ireland

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 662.83

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 639.82

#3 Portugal

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 663.67

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 639.47

#2 Venezuela

Current 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1026.92

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1052.31

#1 Greece

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 1393.33

Friday 5-year CDS Price (bps): 1334.83

Now how might a default play out?

