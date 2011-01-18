The 19 Countries Most Likely To Default

The last three months have seen the crisis in the eurozone escalate and the result is rising costs fo insuring the region’s debts.Now, country’s like Ireland, Greece, Portugal and Spain, once considered safe sovereigns, are more likely to default than Iraq, according to CMA Datavision’s latest report.

The surprising surge puts the eurozone crisis into context. While the presumption is that the monetary union remains one of the world’s most stable markets, investors now view it as one of the most dangerous debt markets in the world.

CMA‘s list is ranked by CPD, or cumulative probability of default. This rating is separate from a company’s CDS, but is closely related, and based on the volatility and price of that product.

#19 Lithuania

Cumulative Probability of Default: 16.4%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 251.2

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb+

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb+

#18 Croatia

Cumulative Probability of Default: 16.8%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 256.0

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb+

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb+

#17 Latvia

Cumulative Probability of Default: 17.3%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 266.1

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb+

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb-

#16 Belgium

Cumulative Probability of Default: 17.9%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 219.8

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): aa-

#15 Romania

Cumulative Probability of Default: 18.7%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 290.2

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb-

#14 Lebanon

Cumulative Probability of Default: 19.2%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 298.1

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb

#13 Iceland

Cumulative Probability of Default: 19.2%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 265.0

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb-

#12 Italy

Cumulative Probability of Default: 19.3%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 238.0

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb+

#11 Vietnam

Cumulative Probability of Default: 19.4%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 299.6

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb+

#10 Iraq

Cumulative Probability of Default: 23.1%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 366.1

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb-

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): b+

#9 Hungary

Cumulative Probability of Default: 23.6%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 378.0

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb-

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb

#8 Dubai

Cumulative Probability of Default: 25.5%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 417.6

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb-

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): b+

#7 Spain

Cumulative Probability of Default: 27.7%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 347.7

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): bb-

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): bb

#6 Ukraine

Cumulative Probability of Default: 30.6%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 509.5

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): b+

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): b

#5 Argentina

Cumulative Probability of Default: 35.4%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 602.4

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): b

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): b-

#4 Portugal

Cumulative Probability of Default: 35.9%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 497.3

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): b

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): b+

#3 Ireland

Cumulative Probability of Default: 41.2%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 619.2

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): b

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): b

#2 Venezuela

Cumulative Probability of Default: 51.4%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 1009.6

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): ccc+

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): ccc

#1 Greece

Cumulative Probability of Default: 58.8%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 1026.5

CMA Implied Rating (Dec 31): ccc-

CMA Implied Rating (Q3): ccc+

So what does sovereign default look like?

