The Biggest Entitlement Spenders In The World

In the U.S. debate on social spending and entitlements, it’s important to remember that we spend more than some and less than most.
In fact, we’re ninth from the bottom of the OECD‘s 34 listed countries in social spending as a share of the economy.
Ireland is above us and Australia below.
Following is a list of the 14 greatest social spenders included in the OECD’s rankings.
This piece was amended on April 17, 2011.
Social spending as share of GDP: 20.6%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: -0.8%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 20.8%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 3.9%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 21.3%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 6.8%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 21.6%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 4.8%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 22.5%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 12.5%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 23.1%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 1.9%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 24.9%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 5.0%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 24.9%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 5.4%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 25.2%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 2.4%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 26.1%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 1.3%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 26.3%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 0.7%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 26.4%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 4.0%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 27.3%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: -0.6%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 28.4%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 6.1%
Source: OECD
Social spending as share of GDP: 16.2%
Growth from 1982 to 2007: 2.3%
Source: OECD
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.