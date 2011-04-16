The Biggest Entitlement Spenders In The World

In the U.S. debate on social spending and entitlements, it’s important to remember that we spend more than some and less than most.



In fact, we’re ninth from the bottom of the OECD‘s 34 listed countries in social spending as a share of the economy.

Ireland is above us and Australia below.

Following is a list of the 14 greatest social spenders included in the OECD’s rankings.

This piece was amended on April 17, 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.